2025 Rocket Classic Full Field: Rickie Fowler Among Past Champions to Return to Detroit
The 2025 Rocket Classic field is set, with newly minted Travelers Championship winner Keegan Bradley among the participants.
Bradley won the Travelers with a stunning birdie on the 72nd to reverse a one-shot deficit to Tommy Fleetwood and flip it to a one-shot win as Fleetwood bogeyed the hole. The loss meant more pain for Fleetwood, while for Bradley it creates a whole new discussion around his Ryder Cup captaincy and whether he might best serve the team by playing in the event.
This week the Tour swings through its annual stop in Detroit, which was renamed "Rocket Classic" this year. Four former champions are set to play: Cam Davis (2024 and 2021), Rickie Fowler (2023), Tony Finau (2022) and Nate Lashley (2019). Collin Morikawa, at No 4, is the highest-ranked player in the field.
Here is the 2025 Rocket Classic Field.:
2025 Rocket Classic Full Field
- Byeong Hun An
- Mason Andersen
- Aaron Baddeley
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Cameron Champ
- Will Chandler
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Dominic Clemons
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Ben Cook
- Vince Covello
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Cristobal De Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodge
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Horna
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossier
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Michael La Sasso
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lowler
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Ashton McCulloch
- Max McGreevy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmüller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Danny Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Norman Xiong
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu