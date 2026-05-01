2026 Cadillac Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour made its anticipated return to Doral this week for the Cadillac Championship. It’s offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.
The PGA Tour hasn’t played at the Blue Monster in 10 years, and its return is a signature event with a boosted payout. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler is in the field, while No. 2 Rory McIlroy is sitting out this week. Thirty-six of the top 50 players in the world are teeing it up.
And the field includes Alex Fitzpatrick, the brother of Matt, after they won last week’s Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour’s lone team event. With the victory, Alex claimed a two-year Tour exemption and a spot in the season’s remaining signature events, plus the PGA Championship.
Cam Young shot a 64 to grab the lead after 18 holes, with Jordan Spieth and Alex Smalley one shot back. Follow the action all weekend on our leaderboard.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Cadillac Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2026 Cadillac Championship final payouts
Win: $3.6 million
2: $2.16 million
3: $1.36 million
4: $960,000
5: $795,000
6: $715,000
7: $665,000
8: $615,000
9: $575,000
10: $535,000
11: $495,000
12: $455,000
13: $415,000
14: $375,000
15: $352,000
16: $332,000
17: $312,000
18: $292,000
19: $272,000
20: $252,000
21: $232,000
22: $217,000
23: $202,000
24: $187,000
25: $172,000
26: $158,000
27: $150,000
28: $143,000
29: $137,000
30: $131,000
31: $125,000
32: $119,000
33: $114,000
34: $109,000
35: $104,000
36: $99,000
37: $94,000
38: $89,000
39: $84,000
40: $80,000
41: $76,000
42: $72,000
43: $68,000
44: $64,000
45: $60,000
46: $57,000
47: $54,000
48: $52,000
49: $50,000
50: $48,000
51: $47,000
52: $46,000
53: $45,000
54: $44,000
55: $43,000
56: $42,000
57: $41,000
58: $40,000
59: $39,500
60: $39,000
61: $38,500
62: $38,000
63: $37,500
64: $37,000
65: $36,500
66: $36,000
67: $35,500
68: $35,000
69: $34,750
70: $34,500
71: $34,250
72: $34,000
73: $33,750
74: $33,500
75: $33,250
76: $33,000
77: $32,750
78: $32,500
79: $32,250
80: $32,000
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.