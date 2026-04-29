Trump Doral’s Cadillac Championship: Field, Course, History, Tee Times, How to Watch

The Blue Monster is back.

The PGA Tour is returning to Trump National Doral in Miami after a 10-year hiatus for the Cadillac Championship. The fifth of eight signature events, there’s no cut and the winner from the 72-player field will collect $3.6 million from the $20 million purse.

From its field, course, Doral’s history, tee times and how to watch, here’s what you need to know for the new Cadillac Championship.

The field: A signature event, but not with everyone

With the Cadillac Championship sandwiched between two majors and two other signature events in a six-month span, there’s been a hullabaloo about who’s opted not to play at Doral .

Those omissions are Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Bob MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele. That’s five of the top 15 players in the world.

The event, however, won’t be bereft of talent. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines 36 of the top 50 players in the world teeing it up.

Of all the players in the field, 18 have played in Doral’s former Tour events: Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, David Lipsky, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jhonattan Vegas and Gary Woodland, while Justin Rose and Adam Scott are the only two that have won on the Blue Monster (Rose won the 2012 WGC-Cadillac Championship and Scott claimed the same event in 2016).

The four sponsor exemptions are Joel Dahmen, Max Greyserman, Max Homa and Keith Mitchell.

And the field will feature Alex Fitzpatrick, the brother of Matt, as they won the Zurich Classic , the PGA Tour’s lone team event, last week. With the victory, Alex claimed a two-year Tour exemption and a spot in the season’s remaining signature events, plus the PGA Championship.

Course: The infamous Blue Monster

There’s a reason the Dick Wilson and Robert von Hagge design is referred to as a monster.

In the last 10 Tour events at Doral, the winning score on the 7,739-yard, par 72 was 10 under par or below seven times.

In 2016, it was the 11th hardest course on Tour, with a scoring average of 72.85 (.854 over par) The closing stretch is particularly a brute, with water on the 15th, 16th and 18th hole.

A decade ago, its toughest hole was the 473-yard, par-4 18th, which has water lining the left side, ranking as the ninth toughest hole on Tour, playing .245 over par. Per the PGA Tour , Tiger Woods once called it “one of the toughest par 4s you’ll ever play if it’s into the wind,” and it’s been lengthened since 2016.

Doral has been known to show its teeth 😅 pic.twitter.com/awjgXSoglc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 29, 2026

Meanwhile, its easiest hole in 2016 was the 549-yard, par-5 8th, playing .441 strokes under par as the 40th least difficult hole on Tour. Still, that year, there were five holes that ranked inside the top 100 hardest.

Despite a few tweaks to the layout since the Tour was last here, players know it’ll demand their best.

“I think there’s a couple added tee boxes, but it’s pretty much how I remember it,” Scott said. “It was very newly renovated when we were last here, and it was in fantastic condition. It seems to be in great shape again. It’s quite nice, the greens are receptive at the moment, so the good shots are really rewarded. So I think it’s going to be a good test this week. With a little wind blowing it’s going to ask a lot of questions of everyone all week. “

History: The end of an era

This week, Doral will be hosting its 56th Tour event.

Billy Casper won the inaugural Doral C.C. Open Invitational there in 1962 and the course’s last champion on Tour was Scott in 2016. In between, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino, Tom Weiskopf, Raymond Floyd, Nick Faldo and Ben Crenshaw have hoisted a trophy on the Blue Monster.

And in 1994, it was the site of the circuit’s passing of the torch.

Deane Beman had been the PGA Tour’s commissioner for 20 years, taking it to new heights. Under his leadership, prize money ballooned from $8.2 million in 1974 to almost $100 million, and he also established the Player Retirement Plan in 1983.

But 32 years ago, Beman informed the PGA Tour Tournament Policy Board that he would step down from his position as soon as a replacement was found. Then, he revealed his resignation to the public in a press conference ahead of the Doral-Ryder Open.

“I look forward to getting my life back,” Beman said. “I’m not getting any younger. It’s time to start another phase of my life. I have no regrets at all. It’s been a great run.”

The years leading up to that moment had been turbulent for Beman.

The Tour was tied up in a legal battle with Karsten Manufacturing Co. over the issue of square grooves and whether the Tour could ban the use of certain clubs, particularly Ping irons. The two parties eventually settled out of court, costing the Tour millions of dollars.

Beman also feuded with foreign players, forcing them to play at least 15 events a year to keep their PGA Tour membership.

Still, when players heard the news that he was stepping down, they were surprised.

“I’m kind of shocked,” said Lanny Wadkins, according to the New York Times. “I think Deane has done a marvelous job overall. I think there’s been some problems in the areas of player relations over the years. But from the standpoint of making us a solid, big-time organization, he took the bull by the horns and did what needed to be done. I think he’s the main person responsible for putting us where we are today.”

Tim Finchem would become the next commissioner and hold that position until 2016, with Jay Monahan taking over. Now, Monahan is stepping down at the end of this year, with the Tour having appointed Brian Rolapp as the CEO of its new for-profit entity.

How to watch (all times EST)

Thursday: 3–7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3–7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: Noon–3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3–6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: Noon–3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3–6 p.m. (CBS)

ESPN+ will also have coverage during each round.

First- and second-round tee times

Tee times for the first and second round at the Cadillac Championship pic.twitter.com/JIR1RFm6eq — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 28, 2026