2026 Genesis Invitational Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Riviera
The PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational has returned to Riviera, where this year’s edition is offering a $20 million purse and $4 million to the winner.
Last year the Genesis was relocated to Torrey Pines due to the wildfires in the Pacific Palisades area. Tournament host Tiger Woods isn’t playing this week as he recovers from his latest back surgery, but he did address the media, and discussed his health, possible plans to play the Masters and a potential 2027 Ryder Cup captaincy, among other topics
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler headlines the field and entered as the betting favorite. No. 2 Rory McIlroy is also playing, and revealed that he will soon return to Augusta National for the first time since his triumph last year to practice for the upcoming Masters.
Sahith Theegala is in the field via the event’s annual Charlie Sifford exemption, and it inspired a special guest column from a writer with some thoughts on Theegala’s spot in the field.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Genesis Invitational. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2026 Genesis Invitational Final Payouts
Win: $4,000,000
2: $2,180,000
3: $1,380,000
4: $980,000
5: $820,000
6: $725,000
7: $675,000
8: $625,000
9: $585,000
10: $545,000
11: $505,000
12: $465,000
13: $425,000
14: $385,000
15: $365,000
16: $345,000
17: $325,000
18: $305,000
19: $285,000
20: $265,000
21: $245,000
22: $225,000
23: $210,000
24: $195,000
25: $180,000
26: $165,000
27: $158,000
28: $150,000
29: $143,000
30: $136,000
31: $129,000
32: $122,000
33: $115,000
34: $110,000
35: $105,000
36: $100,000
37: $95,000
38: $90,000
39: $86,000
40: $82,000
41: $78,000
42: $74,000
43: $70,000
44: $66,000
45: $62,000
46: $58,000
47: $54,000
48: $51,000
49: $48,000
50: $45,000
51: $43,000
52: $41,000
53: $39,000
54: $37,000
55: $35,000
56: $33,000
57: $31,000
58: $30,000
59: $29,000
60: $28,000
61: $27,000
62: $26,000
63: $25,000
64: $24,000
65: $23,000
66: $22,000
67: $21,000
68: $20,000
69: $19,000
70: $18,000
71: $17,000
72: $16,000
Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.Follow Jeff_Ritter