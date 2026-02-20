2026 Genesis Invitational Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Riviera

The PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational has returned to Riviera, where this year’s edition is offering a $20 million purse and $4 million to the winner.

Last year the Genesis was relocated to Torrey Pines due to the wildfires in the Pacific Palisades area. Tournament host Tiger Woods isn’t playing this week as he recovers from his latest back surgery, but he did address the media, and discussed his health, possible plans to play the Masters and a potential 2027 Ryder Cup captaincy, among other topics

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler headlines the field and entered as the betting favorite. No. 2 Rory McIlroy is also playing, and revealed that he will soon return to Augusta National for the first time since his triumph last year to practice for the upcoming Masters.

Sahith Theegala is in the field via the event’s annual Charlie Sifford exemption, and it inspired a special guest column from a writer with some thoughts on Theegala’s spot in the field.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Genesis Invitational. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2026 Genesis Invitational Final Payouts

Win: $4,000,000

2: $2,180,000

3: $1,380,000

4: $980,000

5: $820,000

6: $725,000

7: $675,000

8: $625,000

9: $585,000

10: $545,000

11: $505,000

12: $465,000

13: $425,000

14: $385,000

15: $365,000

16: $345,000

17: $325,000

18: $305,000

19: $285,000

20: $265,000

21: $245,000

22: $225,000

23: $210,000

24: $195,000

25: $180,000

26: $165,000

27: $158,000

28: $150,000

29: $143,000

30: $136,000

31: $129,000

32: $122,000

33: $115,000

34: $110,000

35: $105,000

36: $100,000

37: $95,000

38: $90,000

39: $86,000

40: $82,000

41: $78,000

42: $74,000

43: $70,000

44: $66,000

45: $62,000

46: $58,000

47: $54,000

48: $51,000

49: $48,000

50: $45,000

51: $43,000

52: $41,000

53: $39,000

54: $37,000

55: $35,000

56: $33,000

57: $31,000

58: $30,000

59: $29,000

60: $28,000

61: $27,000

62: $26,000

63: $25,000

64: $24,000

65: $23,000

66: $22,000

67: $21,000

68: $20,000

69: $19,000

70: $18,000

71: $17,000

72: $16,000

