AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview: Course, Field, History, Tee Times, How to Watch

The PGA Tour’s first signature event of the season has arrived.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am marks the first of eight such tournaments. The 80-player field at one of the most iconic golf courses in the world will vie for part of a $20 million purse, with the winner collecting $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. And with no 36-hole cut, everyone’s getting a payday at this 88-year-old event.

From its field, course, history, tee times and how to watch, here’s what you need to know for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

(Almost) every star is here

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, will be making his season debut.

Who is joining him? Forty-two of the top 50 players in the world ranking, including 18 of the top 20, with the only omissions being Justin Thomas (injury) and Patrick Reed (ineligible).

There will also be seven past champions: Jordan Spieth (2017), Nick Taylor (2020), Daniel Berger (2021), Tom Hoge (2022), Justin Rose (2023), Wyndham Clark (2024) and McIlroy (2025).

Sponsor exemptions include Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell and Sahith Theegala.

And to round out the field at 80 players, players listed below No. 60 from the final 2025 FedEx Cup Fall standings, not otherwise exempt, were added to the field: Spieth, Kevin Yu, Clark, Matti Schmid, Joe Highsmith, Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Michael Thorbjornsen, Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes, Steven Fisk and Alex Smalley.

The tournament is played over two courses (Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course), with celebrity amateurs playing with the pros during the first two rounds.

Quite possibly the best eagle you’ll see all week. @McIlroyRory battling the elements on the 18th at Pebble Beach. #Qi4D #TeamTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/HzRundIvMY — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) February 10, 2026

Two courses, and one American icon

There’s nothing like Pebble Beach.

“Any golf lover would say this is one of the best places in the world if they’ve been here,” Spieth said in 2024. “I think I said it in previous years, but the fact that you get paid to play this course and don’t have to pay to play this course is a nice benefit this week.”

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is contested on two courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links (a 6,989-yard par-72) and Spyglass Hill (7,071 yards, par-72). The weekend, though, will just be played on Pebble Beach, whose greens average 3,500 square feet, the smallest on Tour.

In 2025, Pebble was the more difficult layout of the two. It ranked 37th on Tour (out of 49) in terms of difficulty, with a scoring average of 70.102 (1.89 strokes under par). Its hardest hole was the 504-yard, par-4 9th, playing .263 strokes over par as the 48th hardest on Tour (out of 882). Its easiest hole was the par-5 2nd, with a scoring average of 4.38, making it the 24th least difficult on Tour.

Spyglass Hill was the 39th hardest course last season. Its toughest hole was the 430-yard, par-4 18th, yielding a scoring average of 4.18, ranking the 123rd hardest on Tour. Its easiest hole was the 561-yard, par-5 11th, playing .638 strokes under par as the 18th least difficult.

Pebble Beach is the shortest course on tour, behind TPC River Highlands (6,844 yards), which hosts the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. They are the only two courses under 7,000 yards. The course also featured the third most bunkers on Tour last year (116) behind only the U.S. Open at Oakmont (168) and the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club (118). The only other layout with over 100 bunkers was TPC Louisiana, which hosts the Zurich Classic.

History: Tiger comes back to extend streak

Tiger Woods’s 2000 season is arguably the greatest ever—and full of signature moments.

One of those was his record 15-stroke U.S. Open victory in 2000 at Pebble Beach. However, four months earlier on the same course, Woods had one of the biggest final-round comebacks of his career.

Starting the final round five strokes back, the Big Cat was trailing Matt Gogel by seven when he stepped on the 12th tee. Woods birdied the par-3 12th, but only parred Nos. 13 and 14. Gogel, though, started to struggle.

Woods then holed out for eagle from 97 yards on No. 15 before two birdies on Nos. 16 and 18. Meanwhile, Gogel, a rookie searching for his maiden win, shot a 40 on the back nine.

In the end, Woods won by two strokes for his sixth consecutive victory, tying Ben Hogan for the second-longest ever (Hogan holds the record with 11 straight in 1945).

“I have the confidence to know I have done it before in the past, coming from behind, or edging someone out,” Woods said afterward. ”I’ve had a pretty good run throughout my career of comebacks.”

How to watch (all times ET)

Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

ESPN+ will also have coverage during each round.

First- and second-round tee times

Tee times for the first and second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am pic.twitter.com/7Y8v4tkbRf — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 10, 2026

More Golf from Sports Illustrated