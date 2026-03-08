2026 Players Championship Full Field: The PGA Tour’s Flagship Event at TPC Sawgrass

The PGA Tour’s best have been playing for big money and points for most of the last month, but the ante is upped this week.

The Players Championship is the PGA Tour’s flagship event, and while the somewhat-tired “fifth major” debate has been rekindled , the spoils of winning are significant enough. The winner gets $4.5 million from a $25 million purse plus 750 FedEx Cup points—the same points outlay as the four majors.

A field of 123 will take on the iconic Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, a smaller field from the 144 of years past due to pace of play and the March sunlight available in Northeast Florida. The original field was 120, but Brooks Koepka is back (and eligible via his 2023 PGA Championship win) and via the terms of Returning Member Program, he will not take the place of another PGA Tour member and two more players will be added to keep threesomes intact.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy are gunning for third Players Championships, which has never been done. McIlroy withdrew Saturday from the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational but is expected to defend his Players title. He defeated J.J. Spaun last year in a three-hole aggregate playoff on Monday.

Spaun saw his title hopes drown at the island-green 17th, one of the most famous holes in the world. (But he would win the U.S. Open three months later.) The closing stretch of 16–17–18 is as good as any on the PGA Tour, with a risk-reward par-5, the island one-shotter and a closing par-4 that demands accuracy off the tee.

Pete Dye’s masterpiece will be green and ready to take on the game’s best, and it famously doesn’t reward any one type of player. Bombers (McIlroy), short hitters (Tim Clark) and out-of-nowhere long shots (Craig Perks) have all won. And five of the last six editions have been decided by either one shot or in a playoff, so expect suspense late Sunday afternoon at the home of the PGA Tour.

2026 Players Championship full field

123 players

Åberg, Ludvig

Bauchou, Zach

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Cantlay, Patrick

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Dou, Zecheng

Echavarria, Nico

English, Harris

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fisk, Steven

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Gerard, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kanaya, Takumi

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Knapp, Jake

Koepka, Brooks

Lee, Min Woo

Li, Haotong

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mouw, William

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reitan, Kristoffer

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Vilips, Karl

Walker, Danny

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

More Golf from Sports Illustrated