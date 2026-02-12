The Players Is Ready to Be the Fifth Major



Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we’re optimistic that the worst of the winter is behind us ... but not saying that too loudly.

Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.

Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.

During last week’s WM Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour debuted a commercial for the Players that at the end flashed “MARCH IS GOING TO BE MAJOR” (emphasis theirs). As major designations have changed over the past century, it’s time for the Players to officially become the fifth major.

Bob Harig: FICTION. The Players is a phenomenal event that actually gained more momentum and prestige when the PGA Tour stopped promoting its “fifth major” angle more than a decade ago. It is clearly a great flagship tournament. But as Jeff Sluman once said years ago (paraphrased) when you go to Denny’s and order the Grand Slam breakfast, don’t they don’t bring you five things.

Jeff Ritter: FICTION. It was a cute and adorable move by the PGA Tour to plant that Easter egg in their social media post, but the Players is perfect right where it is: the real sixth major, behind the Masters, U.S. and British Opens, the PGA Championship and the PNC Championship.

Max Schreiber: FICTON. It seems like the PGA Tour manufactured this debate with their marketing scheme (technically, the Tour succeeded, because we’re talking about it ). However, the Players, although a great event, is not a major. Perhaps a few years ago, it had a stronger case, but now, with notable absences due to LIV defections, it's not. End of discussion. And if the Players one day received the major designation, it’d throw the record books into a tizzy, just as the LPGA did when they made the Evian a major in 2013.

John Schwarb: FICTION. We don’t know if this ad is the start of an actual campaign for fifth-major status or just to get media riled up (O.K., guilty). But it doesn’t have all the best players in the world and it now has 120 in the field, down from 144. That’s a bummer. Still, the Players is the fifth-best event of the year. Just not the fifth major.

Commentator Brandel Chamblee doubled down on the Tour’s ad, saying at TPC Scottsdale that the Players “stands alone and above the other four major championships” and is “the best major.” This felt orchestrated and damages Chamblee’s credibility.

Bob Harig: FACT. I’m surprised Brandel went there. It’s one thing to tout the Players as a major but to say it is above the others? That is not going to go over well and I’m not even sure the PGA Tour would go that far.

Jeff Ritter: FICTION. I agree that his message felt orchestrated and inauthentic (and maybe even absurd) but Chamblee has built up credibility as an analyst for more than a decade. It’s an entertaining talking point, but I don’t think his overhyping this idea for the Players does any real damage with his audience.

. @chambleebrandel is paid to give his opinion and did so here in calling the Players the best major. “The Players, to me, stands alone and above the other four major championships as not just a major, it is in my estimation, the best major.” Full comments pic.twitter.com/Wperyo0mKY — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) February 7, 2026

Max Schreiber: FICTION. I don’t believe Brandel would give a take he truly doesn’t believe just for clicks or to stir up controversy. As a former player, he probably loved the event and TPC Sawgrass and wanted to express his viewpoint, albeit in an extreme way. Love him or hate him, he’s still one of golf’s most notable analysts, and people will likely forget this in a few weeks.

John Schwarb: FACT. This was a stunner given Chamblee’s love of golf history. Above the Opens? Someone had to have gotten in his ear to deliver this ridiculous take and unfortunately Chamblee didn’t push back.

This is the third year of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am being half a pro-am—that competition is only for the first two rounds, leaving the weekend all to the pros. That has taken some of the luster off the event and a reformulated Tour schedule should restore the 72-hole pro-am.

Bob Harig: FICTION. This event was better when played over three courses and not two and with a full field. But the reality of a signature event is a smaller field size and the alternative is not being a signature event, which likely hurts the field. The sponsor is good with the new format so it is best to leave it alone.

Jeff Ritter: FICTION. It was a blast to see Bill Murray win at Pebble on a Sunday in 2011—the ultimate Cinderella story—but that was the peak for the amateur competition. These days I don’t find myself missing the ams on the weekend and am fine letting them continue to finish up on Friday.

Bill Murray played on the last amateur Saturday at Pebble Beach, in 2023. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Max Schreiber: FICTION. Celebrity golf is dreadful, and that’s putting it lightly. We should banish it altogether. We don’t watch Bill Murray try to play football, or Travis Kelce try to play hockey, do we? Why would I want to watch them play golf, instead of Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler, who can do extraordinary things on the course? Therefore, the pro-am should move to zero holes. As for the American Century Championship? During it, you can find me outside, watching grass grow.

John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. Celebrity Saturday at Pebble Beach was unique, even as it got ridiculed near the end of its run. But the field did suffer as many of the game’s best decided they didn’t need the hassle of dragging a partner around for 72 holes (if making the cut). Still feels like something is missing to me, though, even in an era where YouTube can more than scratch the itch for celebrity golf.

Patrick Reed has two firsts and a second in four starts on the DP World Tour and has all but clinched his PGA Tour return for 2027 via DPWT points. But before that, he should be one of U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker’s picks for Presidents Cup.

Bob Harig: FACT. If he is playing at this level, why not? He’s allowed to play PGA Tour events in the fall when the Presidents Cup is played. If he has a strong major season and continues to contend on the DP World Tour, he should absolutely be considered.

Jeff Ritter: FACT. Reed should be back on the PGA Tour this fall, and if Snedeker is attempting to put together the best U.S. team possible, Reed should be seriously considered for it.

Patrick Reed is no longer a member of the 4Aces but could he be a member of the U.S. Presidents Cup team? | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Max Schreiber: FACT. If he’s leading the Race to Dubai by the time captain’s picks are made, and he performs well in the majors, then yes, he should be considered, if eligible. Right now, he’s the ninth-ranked American in the world ranking. Shouldn’t the U.S. team be the top 12?

John Schwarb: FACT. The Presidents Cup dearly needs some juice and what could be better than Reed playing? I’m excited at the thought and I don’t think I’ve ever thought about the Presidents Cup in February.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated