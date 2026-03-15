Ludvig Åberg heads into Sunday’s final round of the Players Championship with a three-shot lead thanks to his 1-under third round on Saturday.

Åberg will be paired with Michael Thorbjornsen, who sits three shots back at 10-under coming into the final round. Thorbjornsen shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday to jump up to second place over Cameron Young, who sits in third with a score of 9-under.

We’ll be tracking all the major moments from the final round on Sunday. Check out the live updates below.

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