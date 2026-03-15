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2026 Players Final Round Live Updates: Ludvig Åberg Trying to Fight Off Big Names

Sports Illustrated will be tracking all the major moments from the final round on Sunday.
Madison Williams|
Ludvig Aberg heads into Sunday’s final round of the Players Championship with a three-shot lead.
Ludvig Aberg heads into Sunday’s final round of the Players Championship with a three-shot lead. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ludvig Åberg heads into Sunday’s final round of the Players Championship with a three-shot lead thanks to his 1-under third round on Saturday.

Åberg will be paired with Michael Thorbjornsen, who sits three shots back at 10-under coming into the final round. Thorbjornsen shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday to jump up to second place over Cameron Young, who sits in third with a score of 9-under.

We’ll be tracking all the major moments from the final round on Sunday. Check out the live updates below.

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Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

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