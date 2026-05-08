2026 Truist Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Quail Hollow
The PGA Tour swings through Charlotte this week and its annual stop at Quail Hollow for the Truist Championship. It’s offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.
The Truist is last call before next week’s PGA Championship at Aronimink, and an elite field has rolled in for a marquee tuneup and big potential payday. No. 2 Rory McIlroy is making his first appearance since winning the Masters last month, and he said earlier this week that he feels much more refocused and prepared for the summer compared to last year, when he’d won his first green jacket.
He also has plenty of happy memories at Quail Hollow, where he won his first PGA Tour event in 2010 and a total of four times overall in the various iterations of the event.
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler is skipping this week, but No. 3 Cam Young, last week’s runaway winner at Doral, is in the field. All told, seven of the world’s current top 10 are playing. Matt McCarty shot an opening-round 63 to grab the lead, and you can follow the action on our leaderboard.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Truist Championship. This article will be updated on Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2026 Truist Championship final payouts
Win: $3.6 million
2: $2,160,000
3: $1,360,000
4: $960,000
5: $800,000
6: $720,000
7: $670,000
8: $620,000
9: $580,000
10: $540,000
11: $500,000
12: $460,000
13: $420,000
14: $380,000
15: $360,000
16: $340,000
17: $320,000
18: $300,000
19: $280,000
20: $260,000
21: $240,000
22: $223,000
23: $207,500
24: $190,000
25: $175,000
26: $159,000
27: $152,500
28: $146,000
29: $140,000
30: $134,000
31: $128,500
32: $122,500
33: $116,500
34: $111,000
35: $106,500
36: $101,500
37: $96,500
38: $92,500
39: $88,500
40: $84,000
41: $80,000
42: $76,000
43: $72,000
44: $68,000
45: $64,000
46: $60,000
47: $56,000
48: $53,000
49: $50,000
50: $49,000
51: $48,000
52: $47,000
53: $46,000
54: $46,000
55: $45,500
56: $45,000
57: $44,500
58: $44,000
59: $43,500
60: $43,000
61: $42,500
62: $42,000
63: $41,500
64: $41,000
65: $40,500
66: $40,000
67: $39,500
68: $39,000
69: $38,000
70: $37,500
71: $37,000
72: $36,000
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.