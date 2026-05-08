2026 Truist Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Quail Hollow

The PGA Tour swings through Charlotte this week and its annual stop at Quail Hollow for the Truist Championship. It’s offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.

The Truist is last call before next week’s PGA Championship at Aronimink, and an elite field has rolled in for a marquee tuneup and big potential payday. No. 2 Rory McIlroy is making his first appearance since winning the Masters last month, and he said earlier this week that he feels much more refocused and prepared for the summer compared to last year, when he’d won his first green jacket.

He also has plenty of happy memories at Quail Hollow, where he won his first PGA Tour event in 2010 and a total of four times overall in the various iterations of the event.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler is skipping this week, but No. 3 Cam Young, last week’s runaway winner at Doral, is in the field. All told, seven of the world’s current top 10 are playing. Matt McCarty shot an opening-round 63 to grab the lead, and you can follow the action on our leaderboard.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Truist Championship. This article will be updated on Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2026 Truist Championship final payouts

Win: $3.6 million

2: $2,160,000

3: $1,360,000

4: $960,000

5: $800,000

6: $720,000

7: $670,000

8: $620,000

9: $580,000

10: $540,000

11: $500,000

12: $460,000

13: $420,000

14: $380,000

15: $360,000

16: $340,000

17: $320,000

18: $300,000

19: $280,000

20: $260,000

21: $240,000

22: $223,000

23: $207,500

24: $190,000

25: $175,000

26: $159,000

27: $152,500

28: $146,000

29: $140,000

30: $134,000

31: $128,500

32: $122,500

33: $116,500

34: $111,000

35: $106,500

36: $101,500

37: $96,500

38: $92,500

39: $88,500

40: $84,000

41: $80,000

42: $76,000

43: $72,000

44: $68,000

45: $64,000

46: $60,000

47: $56,000

48: $53,000

49: $50,000

50: $49,000

51: $48,000

52: $47,000

53: $46,000

54: $46,000

55: $45,500

56: $45,000

57: $44,500

58: $44,000

59: $43,500

60: $43,000

61: $42,500

62: $42,000

63: $41,500

64: $41,000

65: $40,500

66: $40,000

67: $39,500

68: $39,000

69: $38,000

70: $37,500

71: $37,000

72: $36,000

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