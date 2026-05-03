Cameron Young Runs Away With Cadillac Championship in a Way Not Seen in 50 Years at Doral

Cam Young’s final round of the Cadillac Championship got off to an interesting start.

Standing over his approach on Trump Doral’s par-4 2nd, leading by five, Young thought he saw his ball move forward during his set-up. He wasn’t entirely sure, but, following golf’s rules and etiquette, called a penalty on himself and was docked a stroke .

It didn’t matter, though. He knocked his shot to 13 feet and made par.

That was a microcosm of how Young’s day—and week—went. Nothing could deter him. He wouldn’t be tracked down. And that’s why he did something that hadn’t been done in half a century.

Young, finishing at 19 under par, went wire-to-wire at the Cadillac Championship for a six-stroke triumph over Scottie Scheffler. It’s the largest margin of victory at Doral since Hubert Green topped Jack Nicklaus and Mark Hayes by six in 1976.

MORE: Final payouts from the Cadillac Championship

“Winning is really hard,” Young said after a final-round 68. “It's not, at no point did it feel easy, did it feel like the tournament was over. Even the last couple holes, there’s a lot that can happen.”

Three weeks ago, Young played in the final pairing with Rory McIlroy on Masters Sunday. Co-leading entering the final round, the New Yorker shot a final-round 73 and ultimately placed T3, three back of McIlroy. Still, Young felt he played well enough that day to secure a green jacket, but was held back by his putting , saying after, “I pretty much had a birdie chance on every hole and didn’t make any.”

Left zero doubts 🏆



Cameron Young wins @Cadillac_Champ by SIX shots! pic.twitter.com/NVZIcDlanc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 3, 2026

Such wasn’t the case at Doral. Young couldn’t stop rolling them in. Amid 24 birdies, the most in the field, including six in the final round, he gained 6.67 strokes on the greens, second-best of all 72 players teeing it up this week. He also ranked first in strokes-gained total, but was T45th in driving accuracy, hitting just 50% of his fairways.

The world No. 4’s lone bogeys on Sunday came on the par-4 11th, three putting from 35 feet, and the par-3 13th, where Young pulled his tee shot and missed a 23-foot par putt.

But there was never a doubt he’d squander his lead. In fact, the bigger question was who would finish second? Ben Griffin sprang up the leaderboard by shooting 4 under par on Sunday, but a bogey on the challenging par-4 18th dropped him to 12 under.

That meant Scheffler, playing in the final group with Young, needed par on the last, after three consecutive birdies, to place solo second. The world No. 1 sliced his drive into the trees before hitting his second shot on the green to 51 feet, which he two-putted from safely.

It’s Scheffler’s third consecutive runner-up (Masters and RBC Heritage) and his fifth top 5 in nine starts this year (Scheffler is the first player with three straight runner-ups on Tour since Sergio Garcia in 2014). He hasn’t won since his season debut at the American Express in January, an eternity for Scheffler, yet he’s bullish about his game entering his PGA Championship title defense in two weeks.

“A lot of positives,” Scheffler said after a final-round 68. “Some stuff I can clean up, but overall, definitely some positives from the last few weeks.”

Of course, Scheffler is still the world’s best player, but Young—and perhaps Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the last two weeks—is gunning for that title.

A year ago at this time, Young was outside the top 60 in the world ranking. Then, he earned his maiden Tour title at the Wyndham Championship in August, made the U.S. Ryder Cup team and added the most prestigious victory to his resume, the Players Championship, in March .

“I think I'm slightly better just everywhere than I was a year ago,” Young said. “That’s the goal, just keep incrementally getting a little bit better. When you do that, I think the good weeks come together and they look more like this as opposed to finishing second, third, fifth.”

Now, even incurring a one-stroke penalty while chasing his third win, he dominated a signature event at Doral, which was hosting a Tour event for the first time in a decade following a 50-year run, and became the third player to win wire-to-wire at the venue.

Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino, Tom Weiskopf, Raymond Floyd, Nick Faldo and Ben Crenshaw have all hoisted a trophy on the Blue Monster.

Young, joining that illustrious list, is worthy company.

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