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2026 Valero Texas Open Full Field: Last Stop Before the Masters

TPC San Antonio hosts the last PGA Tour event before the year’s first major, and a berth to the Masters is on the line for most of the field.
John Schwarb|
Brian Harman returns to defend his title at the Valero Texas Open.
Brian Harman returns to defend his title at the Valero Texas Open. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Gary Woodland punched his ticket to Augusta National with a win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Might someone else do the same this week?

That’s the biggest carrot up for grabs this week at the Valero Texas Open (well, besides a two-year exemption and $1,764,000), for players not already exempt for the season’s first major—which would be the majority of the 132 players in the field.

A handful of the best players in the world are scheduled to compete, including world No. 4 Tommy Fleetwood, No. 8 Collin Morikawa (competing for the first time since withdrawing one hole into the Players Championship) and No. 18 Ludvig Åberg (who was last seen losing the Players down the stretch). Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, former champion J.J. Spaun and Alex Noren are also top-20 players on the field list.

Brian Harman is the defending champion at TPC San Antonio, a 7,438-yard par-72 that can play difficult in the Texas winds. There have been 20 under winners (Corey Conners 2019, Akshay Bhatia 2024) but also 9 under winning scores like Harman’s last year.

The Texas Open is the third oldest event on the PGA Tour and the longest played in the same city.  

2026 Valero Texas Open Full Field

132 players

Åberg, Ludvig

Bauchou, Zach

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blanchet, Chandler

Brown, Dan

Campos, Rafael

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Coody, Pierceson

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Dunlap, Nick

Eckroat, Austin

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Fleetwood, Tommy

Ford, David

Fowler, Rickie

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Grillo, Emiliano

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hirata, Kensei

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Jaeger, Stephan

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Kuchar, Matt

Lamprecht, Christo

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Li, Haotong

Lipsky, David

Lower, Justin

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mouw, William

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Nyholm, Pontus

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Penge, Marco

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reitan, Kristoffer

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Saddier, Adrien

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Shipley, Neal

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt +

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stanger, Jimmy

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Taylor, Nick

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Vegas, Jhonattan

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo +

Walker, Danny

Walker, Jimmy +

Wallace, Matt

Waring, Paul

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Dylan

Wylie, Austin #

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will

+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion

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John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.

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