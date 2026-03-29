2026 Valero Texas Open Full Field: Last Stop Before the Masters
Gary Woodland punched his ticket to Augusta National with a win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Might someone else do the same this week?
That’s the biggest carrot up for grabs this week at the Valero Texas Open (well, besides a two-year exemption and $1,764,000), for players not already exempt for the season’s first major—which would be the majority of the 132 players in the field.
A handful of the best players in the world are scheduled to compete, including world No. 4 Tommy Fleetwood, No. 8 Collin Morikawa (competing for the first time since withdrawing one hole into the Players Championship) and No. 18 Ludvig Åberg (who was last seen losing the Players down the stretch). Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, former champion J.J. Spaun and Alex Noren are also top-20 players on the field list.
Brian Harman is the defending champion at TPC San Antonio, a 7,438-yard par-72 that can play difficult in the Texas winds. There have been 20 under winners (Corey Conners 2019, Akshay Bhatia 2024) but also 9 under winning scores like Harman’s last year.
The Texas Open is the third oldest event on the PGA Tour and the longest played in the same city.
2026 Valero Texas Open Full Field
132 players
Åberg, Ludvig
Bauchou, Zach
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blanchet, Chandler
Brown, Dan
Campos, Rafael
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chatfield, Davis
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Coody, Pierceson
Dou, Zecheng
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Ewart, A.J.
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fleetwood, Tommy
Ford, David
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Grillo, Emiliano
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hirata, Kensei
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Kuchar, Matt
Lamprecht, Christo
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, K.H.
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
Lower, Justin
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Mouw, William
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Nyholm, Pontus
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Penge, Marco
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Reitan, Kristoffer
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Rozo, Marcelo
Saddier, Adrien
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Shipley, Neal
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt +
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stanger, Jimmy
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tosti, Alejandro
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Vegas, Jhonattan
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo +
Walker, Danny
Walker, Jimmy +
Wallace, Matt
Waring, Paul
Whaley, Vince
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Dylan
Wylie, Austin #
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.