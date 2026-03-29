2026 Valero Texas Open Full Field: Last Stop Before the Masters

Gary Woodland punched his ticket to Augusta National with a win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Might someone else do the same this week?

That’s the biggest carrot up for grabs this week at the Valero Texas Open (well, besides a two-year exemption and $1,764,000), for players not already exempt for the season’s first major—which would be the majority of the 132 players in the field.

A handful of the best players in the world are scheduled to compete, including world No. 4 Tommy Fleetwood, No. 8 Collin Morikawa ( competing for the first time since withdrawing one hole into the Players Championship ) and No. 18 Ludvig Åberg (who was last seen losing the Players down the stretch). Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, former champion J.J. Spaun and Alex Noren are also top-20 players on the field list.

Brian Harman is the defending champion at TPC San Antonio, a 7,438-yard par-72 that can play difficult in the Texas winds. There have been 20 under winners (Corey Conners 2019, Akshay Bhatia 2024) but also 9 under winning scores like Harman’s last year.

The Texas Open is the third oldest event on the PGA Tour and the longest played in the same city.

2026 Valero Texas Open Full Field

132 players

Åberg, Ludvig



Bauchou, Zach



Berger, Daniel



Bezuidenhout, Christiaan



Blanchet, Chandler



Brown, Dan



Campos, Rafael



Castillo, Ricky



Cauley, Bud



Chatfield, Davis



Clanton, Luke



Cole, Eric



Coody, Pierceson



Dou, Zecheng



Dumont de Chassart, Adrien



Dunlap, Nick



Eckroat, Austin



Ewart, A.J.



Finau, Tony



Fishburn, Patrick



Fisk, Steven



Fleetwood, Tommy



Ford, David



Fowler, Rickie



Garnett, Brice



Ghim, Doug



Glover, Lucas



Grillo, Emiliano



Harman, Brian



Henley, Russell



Higgo, Garrick



Highsmith, Joe



Hirata, Kensei



Hisatsune, Ryo



Hodges, Lee



Hoey, Rico



Hoffman, Charley



Hoge, Tom



Højgaard, Nicolai



Homa, Max



Horschel, Billy



Hossler, Beau



Hubbard, Mark



Hughes, Mackenzie



Jaeger, Stephan



Kanaya, Takumi



Kang, Jeffrey



Keefer, Johnny



Kim, Michael



Kim, S.H.



Kim, Si Woo



Kim, Tom



Kirk, Chris



Kizzire, Patton



Kuchar, Matt



Lamprecht, Christo



Lebioda, Hank



Lee, K.H.



Li, Haotong



Lipsky, David



Lower, Justin



MacIntyre, Robert



Malnati, Peter



Matsuyama, Hideki



McCarthy, Denny



McCarty, Matt



McGreevy, Max



McNealy, Maverick



Meissner, Mac



Mitchell, Keith



Moore, Taylor



Morikawa, Collin



Mouw, William



Noren, Alex



Novak, Andrew



Nyholm, Pontus



Olesen, Thorbjørn



Parry, John



Pavon, Matthieu



Penge, Marco



Phillips, Chandler



Poston, J.T.



Power, Seamus



Putnam, Andrew



Ramey, Chad



Reitan, Kristoffer



Rodgers, Patrick



Roy, Kevin



Rozo, Marcelo



Saddier, Adrien



Sargent, Gordon



Schenk, Adam



Schmid, Matti



Shipley, Neal



Simpson, Webb



Smalley, Alex



Smith, Jordan



Smotherman, Austin



Snedeker, Brandt +



Spaun, J.J.



Spieth, Jordan



Stanger, Jimmy



Straka, Sepp



Streelman, Kevin



Svensson, Adam



Svensson, Jesper



Taylor, Nick



Thompson, Davis



Thorbjornsen, Michael



Todd, Brendon



Tosti, Alejandro



Valimaki, Sami



van Rooyen, Erik



VanDerLaan, John



Vegas, Jhonattan



Ventura, Kris



Vilips, Karl



Villegas, Camilo +



Walker, Danny



Walker, Jimmy +



Wallace, Matt



Waring, Paul



Whaley, Vince



Woodland, Gary



Wu, Dylan



Wylie, Austin #



Yellamaraju, Sudarshan



Yu, Kevin



Zalatoris, Will



+ - Sponsor exemption

# - Section champion



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