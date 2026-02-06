2026 Waste Management Phoenix Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour is throwing its annual party at TPC Scottsdale this week, and the cash prize is a good one:. the total purse is $9.6 million, with more than $1.7 million to the winner.
Scottie Scheffler headlined the field while fresh off a win at the American Express, which was good for his 20th PGA Tour career title. He also entered as a heavy betting favorite. There are 10 players in Phoenix who are currently in the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking, including three besides Scheffler in the top 10: Xander Schauffele (6), J.J. Spaun (7) and Ben Griffin (8).
Thomas Detry is the defending champion, but he’s not in the field this week after moving to LIV Golf.
Chris Gotterup opened with a 63 to grab the lead, while Scheffler surprisingly stumbled to a 73.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Waste Management Phoenix Open. This article will be updated Sunday afternoon.
2026 Waste Management Phoenix Open Final Payouts
WIN: $1.728 million
2: $1.0464 million
3: $662,400
4: $470,400
5: $393,600
6: $348,000
7: $324,000
8: $300,000
9: $280,800
10: $261,600
11: $242,200
12: $223,200
13: $204,000
14: $184,800
15: $175,200
16: $165,600
17: $156,000
18: $146,400
19: $136,800
20: $127,200
21: $117,600
22: $108,000
23: $100,320
24: $92,640
25: $84,960
26: $77,280
27: $74,400
28: $71,520
29: $68,640
30: $65,760
31: $62,880
32: $60,000
33: $57,120
34: $54,720
35: $52,320
36: $49,920
37: $47,520
38: $45,600
39: $43,680
40: $41,760
41: $39,840
42: $37,920
43: $36,000
44: $34,080
45: $32,160
46: $30,240
47: $28,320
48: $26,784
49: $25,440
50: $24,627
51: $24,096
52: $23,520
53: $23,136
54: $22,752
55: $22,560
56: $22,368
57: $22,176
58: $21,984
59: $21,792
60: $21,600
61: $21,408
62: $21,216
63: $21,024
64: $20,832
65: $20,640
66: $20,448
67: $20,256
68: $20,064
69: $19,872
70: $19,680
71: $19,488
72: $19,296
73: $19,104
74: $18,912
75: $18,720
