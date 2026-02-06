2026 Waste Management Phoenix Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The PGA Tour is throwing its annual party at TPC Scottsdale this week, and the cash prize is a good one:. the total purse is $9.6 million, with more than $1.7 million to the winner.

Scottie Scheffler headlined the field while fresh off a win at the American Express, which was good for his 20th PGA Tour career title. He also entered as a heavy betting favorite. There are 10 players in Phoenix who are currently in the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking, including three besides Scheffler in the top 10: Xander Schauffele (6), J.J. Spaun (7) and Ben Griffin (8).

Thomas Detry is the defending champion, but he’s not in the field this week after moving to LIV Golf.

Chris Gotterup opened with a 63 to grab the lead, while Scheffler surprisingly stumbled to a 73.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Waste Management Phoenix Open. This article will be updated Sunday afternoon.

2026 Waste Management Phoenix Open Final Payouts

WIN: $1.728 million

2: $1.0464 million

3: $662,400

4: $470,400

5: $393,600

6: $348,000

7: $324,000

8: $300,000

9: $280,800

10: $261,600

11: $242,200

12: $223,200

13: $204,000

14: $184,800

15: $175,200

16: $165,600

17: $156,000

18: $146,400

19: $136,800

20: $127,200

21: $117,600

22: $108,000

23: $100,320

24: $92,640

25: $84,960

26: $77,280

27: $74,400

28: $71,520

29: $68,640

30: $65,760

31: $62,880

32: $60,000

33: $57,120

34: $54,720

35: $52,320

36: $49,920

37: $47,520

38: $45,600

39: $43,680

40: $41,760

41: $39,840

42: $37,920

43: $36,000

44: $34,080

45: $32,160

46: $30,240

47: $28,320

48: $26,784

49: $25,440

50: $24,627

51: $24,096

52: $23,520

53: $23,136

54: $22,752

55: $22,560

56: $22,368

57: $22,176

58: $21,984

59: $21,792

60: $21,600

61: $21,408

62: $21,216

63: $21,024

64: $20,832

65: $20,640

66: $20,448

67: $20,256

68: $20,064

69: $19,872

70: $19,680

71: $19,488

72: $19,296

73: $19,104

74: $18,912

75: $18,720

