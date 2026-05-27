2027 PGA Tour Schedule Getting Big Changes at the Start, per Report

Next year’s early part of the PGA Tour schedule will look a tad different.

First reported by the Sports Business Journal , several tournaments’ dates are shifting to different parts of the year. And several events have confirmed their new spot on the schedule.

The biggest tweak is coming to the Florida swing. The Cadillac Championship will move from May to March and precede the Players Championship. Then the Arnold Palmer Invitational will be the following week, after leading into the Players for several years. In 2026, all three events were signature tournaments with a $20 million purse. After the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open will predate the Masters.

Typically, the Valspar Championship outside of Tampa concludes the Florida swing, but it’ll instead be contested from May 6-9, two weeks before the PGA Championship.

In addition, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Dallas, which was played this year on Memorial Day weekend, is shifting to April 29-May 2, one week before the Valspar and following the RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic.

This year there were three signature events between The Masters and the PGA. But in 2027 it’ll only be the RBC Heritage and Truist Championship, which are nearly a month apart. The Truist and PGA are being slated a week later than usual.

Here’s the mostly confirmed 2027 schedule through the PGA Championship pic.twitter.com/BDNPtc0N8A — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) May 26, 2026

With no Hawaii events in 2027 the season will begin on Jan. 21 with the American Express. Torrey Pines (the event is still looking for a new sponsor), the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational will follow. Phoenix will be a week later to coincide with the Super Bowl.

This, however, appears to be only the beginning of a slew of changes to The PGA Tour’s calendar.

Earlier this month, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp reportedly revealed a proposed plan to players that would include two tiers of tournaments by 2028.

The first track would be 23 elevated events, with 16 regular-season tournaments, three FedEx Cup Playoff events and the four major championships. Currently, regular-season signature events have fields of 70 to 80 players and only three of the nine have a 36-hole cut. However, that is expected to change under Rolapp’s vision, increasing to 120-man fields.

Top players would seemingly be discouraged from entering lower-tier events.

Rolapp is expected to give an update on his changes at the Travellers Championship in late June.

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