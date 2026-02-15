Anthony Kim Makes Shocking Rally Past Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm to Win LIV Event

Anthony Kim’s return to golf after more than a decade away was a nice story that had seemed to stall amid poor play and the unlikely notion that anyone—including someone as talented as Kim—could mount a meaningful comeback after so much time lost.

But there was Kim on Sunday on a sun-splashed Australian golf course not only thriving under the pressure of playing in the lead group, but beating down major champions Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau in the process.

Kim, 40, came from five back in the final round of the LIV Golf Adelaide by shooting 63 at the Grange Golf Club to defeat Rahm by three strokes, winning for the first time anywhere since. . .. the 2010 Houston Open on the PGA Tour.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Kim said in an emotional greenside TV interview following the round. “I’m never not going to fight for my family. God gave me a talent and I was able to produce some good golf today. I knew it was coming. Nobody else has to believe in me but me. For anybody who’s struggling, you can get through anything.”

Kim has spoke at times over the past two years of addiction issues, health problems that were dire, and a lengthy time away from golf that saw him go 12 years between competitive appearances.

During that time, he was reclusive, often sparking rumors about a comeback that was not to be until LIV Golf offered him an opportunity to play as an at-large player in 2024.

His time over the last two years was largely unsuccessful. Kim never earned a point in LIV Golf’s individual structure and was relegated out of the league. He earned one of three spots last month at LIV Golf’s Promotions event.

“What he's doing is nothing short of remarkable,” Rahm said prior to the final round grouping with Kim and DeChambeau. “I really hope he can find the right person to tell his story, however form, movie, documentary series, book, whatever it is, because what he's doing is so impressive.

“Where he was at in life to where he's at now -- I've been able to play with him. I played in Singapore in his first season with him early on. Both of us played with him here last year in the first round, and I played with him (Friday), and the progression, the jump from those two times to yesterday, it's impressive.”

Anthony Kim’s LIV comeback is truly improbable

Kim’s story seemed done when he failed to keep his spot on LIV Golf at the end of the 2025 season. His game appeared nowhere near ready to be competitive, despite flashes of his old talent.

But he had some last-season success on the Asian Tour, including a tie for fifth at the Saudi International, then entered the qualifying event in Florida, where he made the cut to the weekend by a stroke and then shot 66-69 on the weekend to grab the third and final qualifying spot.

“It means a lot to me because three years ago, doctors had told me that I potentially had two weeks to live,” Kim said on Jan. 11 after earning one of the three spots. “So just to be here standing in front of you guys is a blessing. I'm so grateful that God has given me this opportunity to showcase what I'm best at, and hopefully I'll be holding a trophy soon.”

Undoubtedly it came sooner than expected.

Before LIV’s biggest annual audience in Australia, Kim played a round to remember, making nine birdies including a stretch of four in a row on the back nine to forge ahead.

AK IS RUNNING AWAY IN ADELAIDE 👊



He has a three shot lead heading into the final hole...#LIVGolfAdelaide | @4AcesGC_ pic.twitter.com/0aL2et2TuB — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) February 15, 2026

When he holed another birdie putt at the 17th hole he fist-pumped and celebrated, increasing his lead to three strokes over Rahm—whom he bested by eight strokes in the final round. He played 11 strokes better than DeChambeau, who tied for third.

Kim said that he had only been playing golf for a few months at this point two years ago when overtures to return surfaced.

It was a long way removed from playing on the 2008 U.S. Ryder Cup team and the 2009 U.S. Presidents Cup team, from winning three times, from once making 11 birdies in a Masters round at Augusta National.

Kim said he had been away from golf for so long and so detached that he was barely aware of Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters victory and didn’t even know some of the updated Rules of Golf, such as how to take a penalty drop.

He also had hinted at various struggles over his life in the intervening 12 years. That were seven surgeries. A doctor had told him his life was in danger. “There are a lot of reasons I shouldn’t be here right now.”

“Not to get too far into it, but when doctors are telling you that you may not have much time left, that's a pretty rude awakening,” he said. “I still think about it to this day when I'm out there and I get frustrated with my golf, how far I've come. And other people don't need to know the journey. I'm going to share it, and the people that find inspiration and strength from it, I hope it can influence them in a positive way.

“But yeah, it was—I got to a point where, you know, I may not be here speaking to you guys.’’

Kim and his wife, Emily, have a daughter named Bella.

He was to play this year as a wildcard player after returning via the Promotions event, and did so last week in Riyadh, where he tied for 22nd, his best LIV Golf finish before his Sunday victory.

But prior to the Adelaide tournament, he joined Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces team—replacing Patrick Reed, who left LIV Golf last month. His play helped the team to a third-place finish behind the Australian Ripper team and Rahm’s Legion XIII.

“It was always the goal to be in the final group, giving yourself a chance to win a golf tournament, or else I wouldn't have been practicing and playing on this league,” he said. “But if you'd have asked me three years ago, I would have told you (that) you were on drugs.”

