Anthony Kim Has Landed on a LIV Golf Team

Anthony Kim is no longer just a wild-card player in LIV Golf.

The 40-year-old, who joined LIV Golf in 2024 after a 12-year hiatus from the sport, is the newest member of 4Aces GC, replacing Patrick Reed. He teed off as a member of the team as it began its second tournament of the season Thursday in Australia.

Kim joins team captain Dustin Johnson, an original member of LIV, and Belgians Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry. Detry is also new to the team this year, having left the PGA Tour though he was fully exempt there after winning the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

We’ve always had an Ace up our sleeve 😏 pic.twitter.com/JT1FxP7hNu — 4Aces GC (@4AcesGC_) February 12, 2026

Reed announced last month before LIV’s season opener in Saudi Arabia that he was leaving the league to return to the PGA Tour , where he can compete on his past-champion status later this year. For now he is competing on the DP World Tour, which awards PGA Tour cards to the top 10 in season-long points—and with two wins and a second in the last three DPWT events, Reed has all but locked up one of those cards for 2027.

The 4Aces were LIV Golf’s first team champions in the eight-event 2022 inaugural season, with Johnson, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez and Reed.

Kim was a curiosity upon signing with LIV Golf in 2024, taking a wild-card position where he played in all the individual events and earned prize money but had no part of the team competitions. He failed to earn a point in LIV Golf’s standings over two years and at the end of 2025 was relegated out of the league due to poor performance, but he played his way back via LIV Golf’s Promotions event in January at Black Diamond in Lecanto, Fla., where the top three finishers earned wild-card spots for 2026 .

“Did I expect to have better results my first two years? Absolutely. I had no gauge of where my game would be, how quickly it could come back. There were definitely low moments throughout those two years,” Kim said after the Promotions.

“But I believe in myself more than anybody else believes in me, and I think that's all that matters. I felt like I would earn my spot back if I did get relegated, which I did. I felt like if I just kept my foot on the gas and just kept grinding that great things were going to happen.”

And now he a member of a LIV Golf team.

