British Open Returning to the Home of Golf in 2027
The 155th British Open will be played at the home of golf.
On Thursday, the R&A announced that St. Andrews will host the 2027 Open Championship.
Last July, Mark Darbon was appointed as the new Chief Executive of the R&A and Secretary of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and Thursday released a statement on St. Andrews being chosen as the Open Championship venue for 2027.
“There is something incredibly special about The Open being played on the Old Course and so many of the great champions have walked these fairways since the first staging here in 1873,” Darbon said.
“St. Andrews is the home of golf and it generates a unique atmosphere for the fans and the players as well as providing an amazing spectacle on television and digitally for millions of viewers around the world.
“It promises to be another milestone occasion at one of sport’s greatest and most historic venues and we will be doing everything we can to make it a memorable experience for everyone involved.”
The Open was last held at St. Andrews in 2022, when Australia’s Cameron Smith outdueled Rory McIlroy to win his first major championship.