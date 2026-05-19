Bryson DeChambeau Goes Viral for Doubting Moon-Landing Footage

Bryson DeChambeau is a polarizing figure on and off the golf course. Lately he seems to make just as many headlines for what he says off the course.

DeChambeau, who missed the PGA Championship cut last weekend after finishing 7 over in his first two rounds, made a few head-scratching comments while appearing on the Katie Miller Pod this week. He spoke about a number of controversial topics with Miller, who is the wife of Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security.

DeChambeau took a controversial stance on one of the biggest conspiracy theories in American history: the moon landing.

The LIV golfer said that he believes American men have stepped on the moon, especially after talking to SpaceX founder Elon Musk, but he doesn’t believe the footage of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walking on the moon in 1969 is real.

“Oh, I don’t ... conspiracy theory, I don't know,” DeChambeau said. “Look, Elon says we've definitely gone there. So I tend to go that route, because he's the man that knows quite a bit about all that. Artemis just went around the moon. So I do believe if we spent a lot of our resources like they say we did, I think we did. I don't think the footage is real. But I think we did go to the moon. I don't know about the footage. It's quite, it's quite wild.”

Bryson DeChambeau says he doesn't think the footage of the moon landing is real.



"I don't think the footage is real. But I think we did go to the moon. I don't know about the footage. It's quite wild."



📹: @katiemillerpod pic.twitter.com/QIeDpuxHk4 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 19, 2026

One conspiracy theory DeChambeau does believe is the existence of aliens.

“I do think that there are interdimensional beings out there, for sure. I do believe in UAPs [Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena],” DeChambeau continued. “UAPs, UFOs, I think they're more than just aliens from another world. Maybe aliens from another world. But I think there's more. There's a lot more to that story.”

DeChambeau has more to worry about beyond moon landings and aliens. LIV Golf’s funding from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will be pulled at the end of the 2026 season, leaving the golf league in disarray and looking for new sponsors. There’s a chance LIV Golf will cease to exist by the end of the calendar year, leaving its golfers looking for other opportunities.

DeChambeau previously said he might choose to pursue his own content creation if LIV Golf goes under.

“I think, from my perspective, I'd love to grow my YouTube channel three times. Maybe even more,” DeChambeau said earlier this month. “I would love to. I'd love to do a bunch of dubbing in different languages, giving the world more reason to watch YouTube. And then I'd love to play tournaments that want me.”

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