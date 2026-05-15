Bryson DeChambeau’s Miserable Month Continues With Missed Cut at PGA Championship

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — The last month has not been particularly pleasant for Bryson DeChambeau, who has now missed two cuts in major championships amid the narrative of LIV Golf’s uncertain future.

The two-time major champion who has played nearly as well as anyone in the biggest tournaments over the past two years showed poor form throughout these two days at Aronimink Golf Club, making just five birdies in two days and missing the 36-hole cut by three shots.

DeChambeau, 32, who seemingly headed to the Masters in good form after consecutive victories on the LIV Golf League in Singapore and South Africa, missed the cut at Augusta National by a shot when he triple-bogeyed the 18th hole of the second round after leaving two shots in a greenside bunker. A day earlier, he made a 7 at the 11th hole when also failing to get out of a bunker.

A few days later, news broke that the LIV Golf League’s financial picture was in distress, with word that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia would be pulling its funding.

DeChambeau was playing in Mexico City that week and said he did not see the news coming. A wrist issue forced him to withdraw prior to the final round but he finished third last week at LIV Golf Virginia.

“I was completely shocked,” he said in an interview last week in Virginia. “I didn't expect it to happen. A couple months before that, it's like, we're here until 2032. We've got financing until 2032. And so I told everybody, and that's what I was told.

“And then I haven't had any communication. And unfortunately, things are moving on in a different direction. Obviously, they wanted to move on.”

He added: “I have nothing bad to say. They've provided me with an incredible opportunity to play golf around the globe and win a bunch of tournaments and influence the world in hopefully a good way.”

But during the same interview, DeChambeau acknowledged that it might be a rocky path back to the PGA Tour if he wanted to pursue that. And he seemed unaware that he could join the DP World Tour at the end of this year as a major champion with an exemption.

He also stressed that if LIV Golf were to go away, he has a popular YouTube channel that he could pursue.

“I think, from my perspective, I'd love to grow my YouTube channel three times. Maybe even more. I would love to. I'd love to do a bunch of dubbing in different languages, giving the world more reason to watch YouTube. And then I'd love to play tournaments that want me,” he said.

Earlier this year, DeChambeau was offered the opportunity to return to the PGA Tour under a one-time Returning Member Program that Brooks Koepka used after leaving LIV Golf. It was also offered to Jon Rahm and Cam Smith because they had won major championships since 2022. The Tour said it was not a precedent-setting move and was only available until Feb. 2.

DeChambeau has become one of the game’s most popular players over the past few years, in part due to his YouTube following but also because of his play in the major championships.

DeChambeau’s recent major history has been strong, until this year

Starting in 2024, he tied for sixth at the Masters, finished second at the PGA, won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in a duel over Rory McIlroy before missing the cut at the British Open.

Last year, he played in the final group with McIlroy at the Masters, where he tied for fifth, then tied for second at the PGA behind Scottie Scheffler before missing the cut at the U.S. Open and tying for 10th at the British Open.

Missing consecutive cuts at the majors is a first for DeChambeau since 2017, when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open and the British Open. DeChambeau, who has five LIV Golf League victories, won nine times on the PGA Tour.

His next event will be later this month for LIV in South Korea, followed by another tournament the following week in Spain—two weeks prior to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

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