Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Team Lands Sponsor That Is Returning to Golf
In addition to trying to make an ace while hitting a wedge shot over his house and putting together an array of YouTube content, Bryson DeChambeau has spent considerable time behind the scenes working on a sponsorship deal that is significant for his LIV Golf team.
The U.S. Open champion, along with his Crushers team, representatives and LIV Golf announced Friday a sponsorship arrangement with Reebok, which will become the official apparel and footwear company for him and his team.
Financial terms were not disclosed but the deal is being announced as one for multiple years.
“The interesting thing is we’ve been looking for a partner that would be an apparel partnership that is not a normal partnership,” DeChambeau said in a phone interview. “It’s a different brand that embodies who I am and allows for the best message possible for the game of golf.”
As part of the deal, Reebok is introducing a new on-course performance golf shoe called Nano.
The company is taking an opportunity to re-enter the golf market with DeChambeau and teammates Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri, who will wear Reebok apparel including polos, outwear, pants, shorts and golf shoes. The merchandise will be available through Reebok’s website and at LIV Golf events.
The sponsorship is important to DeChambeau and his LIV team due to the setup of the league, which requires the teams to become self-sufficient.
Although LIV Golf is helping through a transition period, the mandate is for teams to operate on their own. They do so via the team prize money, sponsorships and ticket packages.
Each team is different, but all are tasked with having a general manager and staff. Players have team contracts that include travel costs for them and their caddies.
“The goal is to monetize the franchises,” DeChambeau said. "It’s secondary from my perspective. As we’re playing the game of golf around the world, we want to be a global brand. And increasing the visibility of golf is a big deal. In regard to the financial side, it absolutely helps. It makes it closer to being a feasible system. It’s just ‘how quickly can we get there.’ All the teams and the franchises have the capability to create massive market value.”
Part of the deal includes DeChambeau using and appearing in ads for Reebok’s performance and training products plus co-branded apparel that will come later. Digital and social content will also be part of DeChambeau’s partnership.
He is expected to wear the new apparel next week when he partners with Brooks Koepka in a made-for-TV match called the Crypto.com Showdown on Tuesday in Las Vegas against Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.
DeChambeau’s next tournament will not be until early February when he plays in an International Series event in India along with Lahiri prior to the launch of LIV Golf’s 2025 season in Saudi Arabia.