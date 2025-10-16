Caitlin Clark Returning to Play in LPGA Pro-Am
Caitlin Clark’s offseason tee sheet is filling up again.
The WNBA star is playing for the second consecutive year in the pro-am at the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, the second-to-last event of the LPGA season.
The pro-am is on Wednesday, Nov. 12, with the tournament running Nov. 13-16 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.
“I had an amazing time at the Annika last November and participating in the pro-am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, two of the best in the game,” Clark said in a statement. “I’m honored to be an ambassador for a company in Gainbridge that is so committed to elevating women’s sports. I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the pro-am with the best women golfers in the world.”
The Indiana Fever star is a self-proclaimed golf nut and has been working on her game the last couple years away from the WNBA season. Last year in the pro-am at the Annika she had some amateur moments, topping a tee shot on one hole and clipping a fan with a shot on another, but also made an impression on playing partners Nelly Korda and tournament host Annika Sorenstam.
“[Clark is] super mature for 22,” Sorenstam said then. “I’m going like, 'Wow, she's 22; I’m 32 years older.’ She's an older woman in a younger body if you know what I mean. In a good way. She handles herself really well and good with people, says the right things."
Last November, Clark also played in the pro-am for the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour. So there’s a good chance the LPGA stop next month won’t be the only time she tees it up with the pros.