Cam Smith and Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf Teams Appear to Have New Sponsor

The major champions were both spotted with Greyson Clothiers logos on their LIV shirts.

Ripper GC and Legion XIII appear to have a new sponsor
Ripper GC and Legion XIII appear to have a new sponsor / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Another prominent golf clothing brand appears to have linked up with multiple LIV Golf teams.

On Monday it was revealed, possibly accidentally, that Greyson Clothiers will be sponsoring Ripper GC in 2025.

Cameron Smith, captain of the LIV Golf defending team champion, was spotted in a photo wearing the Greyson wolf on his shirt.

The video was posted by the Cleeks GC official Instagram page and also featured Bryson DeChambeau wearing his new Reebok sponsored gear.

The post caption referred to the new Cleeks GC logo, but may also apply to the new sponsorships: "Some first impressions speak louder than words ... the buzz is real, and big things are coming—are you ready?"

On Tuesday, Jon Rahm was spotted in a DP World Tour video sporting the same Greyson Clothiers wolf logo.

With Reebok and Greyson Clothiers now in the fold, it appears that LIV is making some moderate gains in the form of notable clothing brands. The new LIV Golf season begins next month in Saudi Arabia.

MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

