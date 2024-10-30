Cam Smith Wants Bold Changes to LIV Golf's Future Schedule
Cam Smith would like to play links on LIV.
A week ahead of last summer's Open Championship, LIV held a tournament at Valderrama in Andalucia, Spain. However, Smith, who won the 2022 Open, feels playing on a links course before the year's fourth major would better serve him and his fellow LIV competitors in their pursuit of the claret jug.
For comparison, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-host the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club leading into the Open.
“It was really two polar opposites of golf,” Smith told told News.com.au, comparing Valderrama to links conditions. “It was really hot, the ball was going a long way up in altitude, and then getting on to links (at Royal Troon for the 2024 Open) where it’s quite cold and windy, it’s probably not the best prep.
“It’s definitely something that we spoke about. (LIV is) well aware of that. “I don’t know if it’ll happen next year, but definitely in the future it’s something that we want to do.”
The Aussie isn't alone. Jon Rahm echoed a similar sentiment to Golf Digest earlier this year.
"There's so much that goes into adjusting to links golf," said Rahm, who the lone LIV player to finish in the top 10 at the 2024 Open. "Getting used to the greens and the ball reacting on the ground. I didn’t think about it until after [Troon], but it's undeniable how much it helps to play a links golf course the week before the Open.
“Obviously, LIV management have contracts in place with some venues and plans in the future. It's not as easy as it sounds to just say, ‘Well, let's do this.’ [But] it'd be something I would like to talk to other players about because that way, there’s strength in numbers if five, six or 10 solid players [all agree]. I think a lot of people might agree with it.”
LIV has made multiple schedule adjustments in its short history, including more events heading into the Masters. The Saudi-backed tour has not officially released its 2025 schedule, but SI has reported its first four events.
A links event may not come to fruition in 2025, but Smith is appreciative that LIV has been receptive to players' input.
"The schedule we got next year, we’re playing a little bit more before that first major," he said. "That was the change that was made for us players, and they’ve done a really good job of acknowledging that and making some changes."