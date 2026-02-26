The Cognizant Classic Needs to Be Saved by the PGA Tour

Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we’re ready to shut down the simulators and head outside ... once the weather cooperates.

Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.

Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.

Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future is up in the air as he continues to refuse to pay fines owed to the DP World Tour around conflicting events with LIV Golf. He’s a key part of the European Ryder Cup team and missing Cups due to this would tarnish his legacy.

Bob Harig: FACT. This is a bad look for Rahm, no matter how much pride he has, no matter how much he believes the DP World Tour is wrong. It might be. But the bottom line is these rules have been in place, others have paid the fines, and now they’ve offered a lifeline that means he can play this year without releases or fines. Perhaps this all still gets worked out, but if it doesn’t?

Jon Rahm didn't take the deal that other LIV players accepted from the DP World Tour. | Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters via Imagn Images

Jeff Ritter: FACT. The Ryder Cup’s status is secure with or without him. But Rahm could leave a mark on his own personal legacy—he’s already on the all-time points list for the Europeans, so he’d risk a chance to become the all-timer because of this financial squabble.

John Schwarb: FACT. No single player wins or loses Ryder Cups, but imagine a Rahm-less European squad losing at home next year and the backlash. Would be absurd to miss over this issue, especially now that so many other players have settled.

Max Schreiber: FACT. The refusal to pay a few million in fines when he's reportedly banking $600 million from LIV is not a good look. But that's his prerogative.

This week’s Cognizant Classic is severely lacking star power due to its spot on the calendar between signature events and the Players. But it’s an event with a half-century of history and should be saved in future PGA Tour schedules, perhaps with a friendlier date.

Bob Harig: FACT. The old Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic once had one of the longest-running sponsors in Honda and survived numerous venue changes before landing at PGA National, where it plays for the 20th consecutive year this week. It is the backyard of a more than a dozen PGA Tour players, many of whom skip it due to its place on the schedule. The Tour can do better by the event, but there’s a lot to work out going forward.

Jeff Ritter: FACT. It’s a solid event and the Bear Trap is fun, but if it can’t find a new spot on the calendar it’s a cut candidate in a new Tour schedule.

The Cognizant Classic is in a brutal spot on this year's schedule for attracting marquee players. | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Schwarb: FICTION. With Doral back in the mix, the Tour may have a tough time squeezing two South Florida tournaments into a condensed schedule. Tough choices are coming but this one seems like it could be one of the easier ones for the Future Competition Committee.

Max Schreiber: FACT. Where will it fit in? That's TBD, as the PGA Tour revamps its schduele. But the Tour shouldn't ditch its heritage, and the Cognizant is one of its longest-running events. Maintaining history and continuity is important in the sense of “Oh, Joe Highsmith won at PGA National, joining illustrious names such as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Ernie Els.” Even playing this tournament in the fall is better than giving it the axe completely, especially in one of the country's golf meccas.

Jordan Spieth feels like he’s on the upswing with a fully healed wrist and some newfound optimism on the greens. His last win was the 2022 RBC Heritage and the Tour needs him to get back to winning.

Bob Harig: FACT. It would be a huge storyline if Spieth got into the mix of winning tournaments instead of needing sponsor invites.

Jeff Ritter: FICTION. It would be great for the Tour marketing department if Spieth could win again, but the Tour seems to be chugging along just fine these past few years as new stars have emerged, Scottie Scheffler has claimed the throne and others in the old guard, like Rory McIlroy, remain in top form.

Jordan Spieth's last PGA Tour win was the 2022 RBC Heritage. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. Spieth remains bankable as a multiple major champion and he’s only 32, but eventually his army of fans need to be rewarded with another win … right?

Max Schreiber: FACT. I understand some people have the sentiment that he's not really relevant anymore, since he has only two wins since 2017. But he's still one of golf's most eclectic and popular players, and who would you rather see win on a Sunday—Spieth, or a rank-and-file player?

Rory McIlroy is heading to Augusta National this week, playing with his father and ANGC chairman Fred Ridley. If you had a tee time at Augusta and could choose any member to play with, Ridley would be the best choice.

Bob Harig: FICTION. It would be awesome to play with anyone, and Ridley remains an excellent golfer. But what about Jack Nicklaus? Or Peyton Manning? Or Lynn Swann? Or Bill Gates?

Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Last I checked, Jack Nicklaus is an Augusta member, which makes him an easy top draft pick.

John Schwarb: FICTION. Living in Indianapolis, it would be tough to pass up 18 holes with Peyton Manning.

Max Schreiber: FICTION. Eli Manning is a member. And this die hard Giants fan has a lot to ask him.

