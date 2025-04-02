Different Ways to Consume the 2025 Masters, and Who Is Taking Verne Lundquist’s Seat
There will be an abundance of different and new ways to consume the 2025 Masters.
That begins on the par-3 16th hole.
For the first time in 40 years, Verne Lundquist won't be in his tower on that hole, but Golf Channel and CBS analyst Frank Nobilo will hold down the fort.
In addition, the Par 3 Contest will have two current players, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark, on the call for the first time. The two-hour broadcast on ESPN will run from 2-4 p.m. ET, with four hours of streaming coverage on ESPN+ from noon to 4 p.m.
Also new will be Mornings at the Masters with Hally Leadbetter and Roger Steele, which will be co-produced by CBS Sports and the Masters. The show will air Wednesday through Sunday from 9:00–9:45 a.m. ET on the Masters YouTube channel, focusing on lifestyle and cultural elements of the event.
Other productions will include On the Range, Practice Round Coverage, SportsCenter at the Masters, We Need to Talk at the Masters, Growing the Game: the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, An Invitation to the Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship, A Champion’s Dream–Jordan Spieth at the 2015 Masters, and Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta–The Legend of Bernhard Langer.
Masters.com and its app will offer live streaming of the telecast, featured coverage, scoring, interactive player tracking, video highlights and features, in-depth news coverage and Every Shot, Every Hole, in addition to My Group, serving as a personalized featured group for all 20,000+ videos.
The Masters’s digital platforms will have expanded driving range coverage with access to live and recorded data about every shot from each player during their range sessions.
Plus, HDR Live Video will be new this year and available during all Masters live streams on Masters.com and apps with compatible devices. This will feature richer, more lifelike colors to showcase Augusta National Golf Club’s vibrancy.
Another feature is a series hosted by Golf Channel’s Kira K. Dixon on the Masters YouTube channel called Under the Umbrellas, featuring different guests.