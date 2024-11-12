'We Have to Fix These Things': DP World Tour CEO Hopeful for Deal With Saudi Public Investment Fund
While speaking with BBC Sport, the Chief executive of the DP World Tour, Guy Kinnings, hinted at a potential deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabian Private Investment Fund.
"There are transactional elements, scheduling elements, but all the parties you would want are engaged with right mindset and working towards it," Kinnings said. "Everyone is mindful of how important it is to get it done."
On Tuesday the 2025 DP World Tour schedule was released. If Kinnings gets his way, the schedule will have more changes a year from now.
"We all hope there may be a different schedule in 2026 but who knows what that might be," he said. "We can only focus on what we can control and that is to make the 2025 schedule as good as it can be."
Last week, Rory McIlroy said during a press conference at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship that he believes the United States election results will have an impact on a potential deal between the golf tours.
"Given today’s news with what’s happened in America, I think it clears the way a little bit," McIlroy said. "So, we’ll see."
Kinnings echoed McIlroy's thoughts about President-elect Donald Trump.
"To have a president who wants the best for the game has to be a good thing. You have to welcome that," Kinnings said.
"It will require everyone to pull together to make sure we do the best for the game. We have to fix these things."