The Arnold Palmer Invitational Is the Best Signature Event

This week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational is the second of the PGA Tour’s three “legacy” signature events alongside Tiger Woods’s Genesis Invitational and Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament. The trip to Bay Hill is the best of the three.

Bob Harig: FICTION. If it weren’t for Palmer’s name, this would be a regular PGA Tour event. The golf course has never been a huge favorite, either. Riviera is a classic and obviously Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament has a 50-year history.

Jeff Ritter: FICTION. They’re all great, but there’s just something about West coast golf in February, and Riviera in particular.

Bay Hill is one of the most challenging courses on the PGA Tour. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Max Schreiber: NEUTRAL. All three are great, but since I haven’t been to all of them, it’d be unfair to choose one over the other. I’ll say this, though: Bay Hill feels like the unofficial start of spring.

John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. “Best” is asking too much here but Bay Hill is such a cool spot, right in the heart of Orlando, with a course that can give players fits (and we need more of those). It’s the start of the Florida Swing for the Tour’s best and perhaps in future schedules it will be the start of the Florida Swing, period.

This month LIV Golf has events in Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa, with the Masters two weeks after that stretch. LIV players in the Masters field will be at a competitive disadvantage from all that globetrotting.

Bob Harig: FICTION. The argument in previous years was that they didn’t play enough. They’ll have had five 72-hole tournaments and while the travel is intense, there’s still plenty of time to decompress and get ready. Some might believe not having an event the week prior—as was the case each of the past two years—is a disadvantage, but that is not a view shared by all.

Jeff Ritter: FICTION. These guys know how to prepare and power through the minor inconveniences of jet lag. Plus, there have already been enough LIV Golf major winners to demonstrate that, for the most part, they don’t enter at any kind of competitive disadvantage.

LIV Golf is in Hong Kong this week, with Singapore and South Africa to follow this month. | Tyrone Siu/Reuters via Imagn Images

Max Schreiber: FACT. And that’s not the only reason they’re at a competitive disadvantage. No cut, not playing against top-notch competition each week, lack of pressure with guaranteed paydays (plus, playing for money, rather than history) and some of LIV’s courses aren’t the best prep for majors. Sure, LIV players have won and contended in majors recently, but compare how all LIV’ers have performed in majors to PGA Tour players in the past few years.

John Schwarb: FICTION. Players who are good at Augusta National tend to continue being so, regardless of tour affiliation. And it’s not like all this globetrotting is in middle seats.

TGL’s playoffs begin in two weeks after its players compete at the PGA Tour’s two big events at Bay Hill and the Players. The indoor league has been more compelling in its second season.

Bob Harig: FICTION. It is fine for those who enjoy it, and in the end it is meant to be an entertaining TV show.

Jeff Ritter: FACT. I was ready to declare myself “neutral” on this one, but Tom Kim’s ace and ridiculous celebration this week was a blast. I don’t necessarily crave TGL when it’s offseason, but it’s fun to see Tiger as a coach and cool to see typically buttoned-up players just a tad looser than their usual public personas.

Max Schreiber: FICTION. I wouldn’t say it’s more compelling than its inaugural season; it really just depends on how close the matches are, and whether or not it’s your cup of tea. It’s understandable if it’s not.

John Schwarb: FICTION. I find the team aspect disingenuous, in the second season there are still no uniforms (players just try to wear the same color) and the substitute players don’t always make sense (New Jersey’s Chris Gotterup to the Atlanta Drive?). I should stop looking so closely and just appreciate it for, as Bob said, a TV show.

