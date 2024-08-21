Fact or Fiction: Whether the FedEx Cup Is ‘Silly’ and Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Resurgence
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we're looking forward to seeing the women this week at the Old Course.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.
Scottie Scheffler called the FedEx Cup playoffs “silly” in how a seasonlong race comes down to one tournament. The only way this year’s playoffs can be credible is if Scheffler or Xander Schauffele win.
Bob Harig: FICTION. It is important to understand the system. Really, the seasonlong points race ended after the Wyndham Championship. That’s when the regular season concluded, and the majority of events (notwithstanding the signature events and bumps for the majors) were played with a similar number of points available. All that got thrown out when the playoffs began. Hideki Matsuyama got more points (2,000) for winning the FedEx St. Jude than Schauffele did for winning two major championships (1,400). The idea is to create volatility, like it or not. Perhaps it should be called something different. But the powers that be are getting what they want.
John Pluym: FACT. Scheffler has won six times on Tour this season, including wins at the Players and the Masters, while Schauffele won the PGA Championship and the British Open. I’m on Scheffler’s side here. The playoffs are “silly.” Scheffler has been the most consistent player on Tour this season, which is why he has those six wins (seven counting his Olympic gold). He should be the Player of the Year regardless of what happens in the playoffs. Although a perfect season doesn’t mean much unless you close it out with a victory in the final game or tournament. Just ask the New England Patriots.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. Scheffler has a point. After one of the most dominant seasons in recent history, Scheffler’s reward will be … a two-shot lead to start the first round at East Lake? I’m not sure exactly what the solution is, but the Playoffs feel a little contrived and could use a reboot—perhaps it’s an opportunity to get LIV golfers into the mix as part of the new for-profit product those parties are working on.
John Schwarb: FICTION. Hideki Matsuyama has one playoff win down, if he gets two more I can live with him being handed the FedEx Cup as he at least won during the season and was eighth in points to start the playoffs. But that’s the only tolerable ending outside Scottie or Xander winning.
Jon Rahm has finished first and second in his last two LIV Golf starts, winning in the U.K. and losing in a playoff at the Greenbrier to Brooks Koepka. He’s got his mojo back and will win his third major next year.
Bob Harig: FICTION. He might, but I’d say that even if he didn’t have this recent run of success. April is a long way off. There’s no guarantee that Scheffler or Schauffele will win majors next year, either..
John Pluym: FICTION. Rahm is just way too inconsistent and I attribute that to LIV Golf. He was a much better player on the PGA Tour playing four rounds instead of three on some of the best courses in the world. And Scheffler will win at least two majors next year. I love predictions.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Good to see Rahm rounding back into form this summer, but it’s hard to tap him as a favorite at next year’s majors as we stand today. Scheffler and Schauffele have really separated themselves at the moment.
John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. I’m not ready to hand Rahm one of 2025’s big prizes yet, but it appears he has emerged from his months-long funk and I imagine a Ryder Cup year will bring out his best.
Bob Harig dropped a little Easter egg in his “Teed Up” column this week in how LIV Golf is closing in on a 2025 schedule that could have nine international events and just five in the U.S. That’s the right mix for the League now.
Bob Harig: FICTION. While it is understandable to go to underserved markets, there are plenty of those in the United States as well. Leaning into those—instead of a place like Dallas which already has professional golf—make sense. So would not be playing against the Tour’s best events. If you are attempting to attract simply golf fans, Sunday was a tough ask when events are going on simultaneously. And both of them good ones. That said LIV has found success bringing star players to places such as Adelaide and Singapore. It only makes sense to find other international markets.
John Pluym: FACT. It makes sense that LIV would play a heavy international schedule. It’s a good way to expand golf’s reach. Until they figure out a way to make team golf more interesting, I’m not interested in any more events being played in the U.S. unless it’s LIV players vs. PGA Tour players.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. LIV should make a point to go where others aren’t. An international emphasis makes sense.
John Schwarb: FACT. Looking at next year’s PGA Tour schedule and its usual week-after-week grind, I wonder if maybe some scarcity could do LIV some good over here. At the very least, targeting some golf-starved markets like my Indianapolis is very smart, likewise going to South Korea and Japan.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in Memphis that negotiations with LIV Golf are “in a good place” but said the rivals will continue to operate separately in 2025. They are no closer to a deal today than they were on June 6, 2023.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Unless this is all one big game, they are clearly farther along than they were when the framework agreement was first hatched. Operating separately in 2025 should not be viewed as any kind of setback. It was clear six months ago that nothing would change for next year. Even if they made a deal on June 1, it’s hard to see how anything new or different could have been implemented for 2025. It simply appears that getting to a common place is not easy.
John Pluym: FICTION. They may be further along but how many years is it going to take to make a deal? I know a few of the PGA Tour players are involved, but are they really motivated to get a deal done? I just don’t see it at this point. And I don’t think we’ll have a deal in 2025, either. Maybe we never get a deal.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Well, we know we’ve got a few PGA Tour players involved now and the sides apparently have talked more since June 6 … so they can’t actually be farther from a deal, can they? Regardless, it’s a bit disheartening to learn that this disjointed men’s golf world is set to continue uninterrupted for at least another full season.
John Schwarb: FACT. I’m not surprised anymore about the lack of progress to unify the pro game. I am surprised at how next year’s Tour schedule is virtually identical to 2024—how long are we waiting for the innovation and creativity that all the SSG money was supposedly going to fund?