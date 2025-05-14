Fact or Fiction: Jordan Spieth Will Be Golf’s Next Career Grand Slam Winner
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we are fully revved up for this PGA Championship. While also thankful for waterproof shoes.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.
Jordan Spieth said Rory McIlroy’s completion of the career Grand Slam was “inspiring” as he takes another shot at the PGA Championship, the one major he’s missing. Spieth will be the next player to complete the career Slam.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Someone like Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele or Scottie Scheffler seems more likely and all of them have to win at least two more while Scheffler needs three different majors. Spieth has a single top-10 finish in 12 PGAs. Even at the height of his powers, he did not contend in the tournament.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Agree with Harig that the guys with two legs complete seem like better bets today. Spieth only has two Tour wins since he claimed the Claret Jug at Birkdale in 2017—he’d have to catch lightning in a bottle at a PGA.
John Schwarb: FICTION. A final Grand Slam leg doesn’t represent the final steps up the mountain, it’s an entirely different mountain altogether. I’m not giving up on Spieth though, maybe Aronimink next year could be a place where he could ride his short game to contend. But for this exercise the younger stars will simply have more chances. Or maybe the next Grand Slam winner is in elementary school somewhere.
Jon Rahm dodged a question Tuesday about whether European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has assured his spot for Bethpage, while Donald said no spots for LIV players are guaranteed. Regardless of what happens from now through the summer, the Spaniard should be on the team.
Bob Harig: FACT. Rahm’s non-answer was an answer in itself. Donald has undoubtedly assured him he will be on the team. Barring something unforeseen such as injury or a remarkable drop in play, the two-time major winner who has played in three Ryder Cups will be at Bethpage.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. The dodge is a tell that Rahm also knows he’s on the team. So, to recap: Donald knows Rahm is on the team, Rahm knows he’s on the team and we know that Rahm is on the team. Let’s go ahead and pencil in Rahm as on the team.
John Schwarb: FACT. As stacked as Luke Donald’s roster is looking, he has to make things easier on himself by penciling in some picks now. Rahm tops that list because having a fiery Spaniard on the team is in the European Ryder Cup bylaws.
Hunter Mahan offered a strange comparison for Quail Hollow to The Athletic, equating the course to a Kardashian as “beautiful” but lacking “a soul or character.” Such backlash for Quail as a major site is unfair.
Bob Harig: FICTION. It’s fair game when an annual Tour stop—which has hosted a major and a Presidents Cup in recent years—is again home to a major. The course has undergone numerous renovations, some of which have not been well-received. But the setting is terrific and everyone has to play the same course. In the end, the closing stretch at Quail Hollow will make up for any negativity.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. It’s fine that the players like Quail and the Tour continues to return there, but other than its finishing holes there isn’t much that jumps out as memorable about the place.
John Schwarb: FACT. O.K., I’ll take up for Quail. Historically speaking, it’s still a relatively young venue in its current iteration and in time it will shine brighter as a Rory McIlroy playground and the site of Justin Thomas’s first major if he stacks up a few more. And the closing stretch that Bob noted could well produce high drama Sunday if all these in-form top players are in the hunt. How will we view the course then? That would also be a big step toward Quail getting another PGA in 2032 or ’33, further building its championship pedigree.