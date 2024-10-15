Fact or Fiction: Sergio Garcia Deserves Consideration for the 2025 Ryder Cup
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where Caitlin Clark—throwing darts at par-3s and then fixing her pitch mark—is welcome in our group anytime.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.
Luke Donald revealed in a one-year-out Ryder Cup press conference that he has talked to Sergio Garcia about being involved at Bethpage. If the Spaniard is playing well leading up to the matches, he should get one of Donald’s picks for the European team.
Bob Harig: FACT. Sergio is Europe’s all-time points leader and raises his game at the Ryder Cup. He just had a strong season on LIV, qualified for the U.S. Open (where he finished tied for 12th) and still has plenty of game. But he probably needs to do a lot to get Donald’s attention. There’s the distractions to deal with. It would help if Garcia had a solid Masters and could get in the U.S. Open and Open. Those are big asks.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. To win a very difficult road game outside NYC, Europe will need its 12 best players. If Sergio—who by the way is Europe’s all-time Ryder Cup points leader—proves himself to be in that class heading into next fall, their odds only improve by adding him.
John Schwarb: FACT. Say what you want about LIV Golf, but Garcia won a tournament this season and was third behind Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann in points. That might not be enough next year—he would be well-served to turn in a big week at the Masters and other majors—but good to see Donald keeping an open mind for a player who would be the central villain for New York fans and in the process perhaps take all the pressure off his teammates.
Also at that press conference, both captains praised passionate New York fans while saying the PGA of America has a plan in place to make sure behavior doesn’t cross a line. That plan should be publicized.
Bob Harig: FACT. The fact we are even discussing this is an indication that we are all weary of might be ahead. The New York fans will be fantastic, but there is clearly the uneasy chance that it will cross the line with crowds as big as expected. It happened in 2016 in Minnesota of all places. It can definitely happen in New York. Get the word out.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. They’ll need to spread the word far and wide, and maybe even post a note on the fence next to the Black Course’s famed “Warning” sign. New York crowds are awesome, but U.S. Ryder Cup crowds have lived on the edge during the past couple editions, so best to get in front of this one early.
John Schwarb: FACT. I’m picturing the PGA of America making a fortune off $18 beers and then its leadership acting stunned when fans become unruly. Being proactive seems smart and part of the pre-event media blitz should be used to explain what is reasonable behavior. Or maybe the PGA of America could just (gasp!) not sell alcohol at this Ryder Cup.
The match between Rory McIlroy/Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau/Brooks Koepka is officially on for Dec. 17 in Las Vegas, with players expected to receive appearance fees rather than prize money. They should put up their own cash and play for it.
Bob Harig: FICTION. That sounds great, but it’s just unrealistic. These guys are paid big money because they are entertainers, too. People will tune in to watch them and those involved will get paid. They should as well.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. The current match setup sounds like a fun show and I’m intrigued. But if players ever essentially let us into their own hometown money matches, I’d probably shell out a pay-per-view fee just to see it.
John Schwarb: FICTION. Nice idea but the players would never go for it, in part because it would likely take $50 million for four of golf’s wealthiest pros to sweat a 6-footer in this exhibition. I’m optimistic that this match will have some juice without money being a focus, for a change.