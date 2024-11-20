Fact or Fiction: U.S. Ryder Cup Team Is Under More Pressure Because of Payments
U.S. Ryder Cup players will reportedly be paid $400,000 next year at Bethpage, while the European team appears to remain without compensation. This adds to the pressure on the Americans to win at home.
Bob Harig: FACT. As much as I’ve long believed players should be compensated for the Ryder Cup (and Presidents Cup), it becomes too easy to dump on the players if one side is getting paid and the other is not. The pressure is pretty intense as it is. Rory McIlroy said neither side needs the $400K, and while I’d argue that is not the point, it is something everyone from afar believes. And so why bring on this added burden?
Jeff Ritter: FACT. Feels like a messy rollout that has cost the U.S. side a P.R. hit. How can the Americans be paid but not the Euros? It’ll continue to be a huge talking point, and a European team bonding point, in the year ahead.
John Schwarb: FACT. Can you imagine the catcalls from the crowd if the Americans fall behind on Day 1? The only saving grace may be fewer boorish Noo Yawkers thanks to the $750 tickets, but that won’t stop media from both sides of the pond from chiming in.
After three weeks off to retool his swing, Rory McIlroy won the DP World Tour Championship and his sixth Race to Dubai title. It’s never too early to debate … McIlroy will end his major drought in 2025.
Bob Harig: FACT. One of these years it figures to be the right call. Augusta National is always intriguing for Rory, Quail Hollow is a place of great success for him, and his overall skill should fit perfectly at Oakmont for the U.S. Open. And no doubt, Rory wants another crack at Royal Portrush, so near his boyhood home. If not 2025, when?
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Assuming good health McIlroy should be a top-5 favorite in all four majors, and possibly the top pick at Quail Hollow. But it’s never a great betting prop to take an individual player against the field. I agree with Harig’s point that the upcoming year sets up well for McIlroy, but, as much as I hope I’m wrong, the math says Rory is not a good bet to end his drought.
John Schwarb: FACT. I’m not touting Rory at Augusta anymore but if he can pretend Quail Hollow is the Wells Fargo again and not a major, that place sure seems ripe for ending the skid. Or like Bob said, Oakmont is the perfect place for one of the game’s preeminent drivers to “send it” all week, like Dustin Johnson did in 2016.
More of LIV Golf’s 2025 schedule was revealed last week, including a first trip to South Korea and Indianapolis for the league’s individual championship. But playing at the same time as the PGA Tour—its Chicago stop and Indianapolis are opposite the first two FedEx Cup playoff events—continues to be a bad strategy.
Bob Harig: FACT. The original mandate was for LIV Golf to be “additive,” something we heard frequently from Greg Norman. How can it be additive when you are asking golf fans to choose? Playing at the same time, in the same TV window, as two pretty important PGA Tour events does not help. This year, LIV’s Greenbrier event went up against the FedEx St. Jude won by Hideki Matsuyama. LIV had Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka in a playoff. While TV ratings are not everything, the Tour event did 20 times better. Why do this?
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. It’s tough for LIV to completely work around the PGA Tour, and besides, no one from the LIV can compete in those events. I think scheduling against the FexEx Cup playoffs isn’t a bad strategy, but LIV would be smart to avoid the Tour’s signature events.
John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. A lousy strategy but it’s also increasingly clear that scheduling is one of the league’s hardest jobs. New venues, while admirable, also show that LIV has to keep moving around to find areas where they're welcome and being choosy around dates may not be an option. How about Nashville, which looked like a great party last June and LIV declared it to be its most popular U.S. stop—yet isn’t on the schedule for 2025. What’s up with that?
Nelly Korda’s win Sunday at the Annika gives her 15 for her career. Given how quickly she can stack them up—Korda has seven this year with the season finale this week—and being 26 years old, she will eventually have more than 40 wins and crack the LPGA’s top-10 all-time wins list.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Korda is certainly capable but there are short windows in playing careers these days. If she plays another five years at a high level that still requires five wins a year to get to 40. If she plays 10—certainly not guaranteed—the task is easier but it still requires consistent winning on a level of more than two victories per year. It’s certainly doable but seems a tough ask.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Korda’s season has been a dream and she’s established herself as the player of the moment. But as Bob mentioned, those moments can be fleeting. A 40-win career would nearly triple her current total. I wouldn’t bet on it.
John Schwarb: FACT. Tall order here but I’m going to root for all-time greatness and think it’s possible with what Nelly unlocked this year. Tough to say how many more majors she’ll get but at regular tour stops we can expect sustained dominance.