Stephen Malbon keeps texting Jason Day audio files of bird sounds ahead of the 2026 Masters.

“He’s like, ‘What is wrong with you?’” Malbon says with a laugh. “To me, it’s like if Jason knows the meaning of a woodpecker and he's in the woods and a woodpecker flies by, it’s like ‘I can do it.’”

Never afraid to push golf fashion boundaries, including the 2024 Masters when Day was asked to remove his vest during event, Malbon will push the limits again for the 2026 edition, drawing inspiration from the birds at Augusta National Golf Club to create a vibrant print already eliciting extensive reactions.

Scarlet tanagers, orioles, eastern bluebirds, cardinals, blue jays, golden finch, and, yes, the red-headed woodpecker (a war symbol of the Georgia-native Cherokee tribe, in case Day is interested) are featured on Day’s shirts, vests, and coat for the Masters. The vest he'll wear on Wednesday is fashioned after birding jackets, complete with a pocket for binoculars.

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Day was supposed to wear a matching pair of pants with the bird print, but the club requested Day wear a solid print instead.

“If you are on the course and you are tuned in with nature and know the sounds of birds, you'll make more birdies," Malbon says unironically. “It's inspired by Native American beliefs. Each one of these birds has a different meaning. I’ve been sending the noises of the birds to Jason for the last six months. Hopefully, he’s trying to stay in touch with nature.”

This is the outfit Jason was going to wear at the Masters, but the club requested he don solid pants instead. | Malbon

Malbon’s other Masters-week events

Malbon's thoughts might sound hokie to some, but does have ambition. Golf has, for much of its history in America, been an exclusive sport. There's a high price point to get in. There's an even higher threshold to play on elite courses. Malbon intends to lower that entry bar by mixing cultural touchstones with golf.

During the Masters, Malbon House in Augusta, which is open to the public, will host various events that have nothing to do with golf. There's a sunrise birdwatching class at a local Augusta nature park. Malbon's wife and co-founder, Cathy, is hosting a floral arrangement class. There are additional classes on southern spirits and slow cooking and a running event. Former NBA player J.R. Smith, LPGA player Charlie Hull and rapper ScHoolboy Q will appear.

It's all designed to showcase the many passions of a golfer, and the importance of extending apparel from one personality to another. That’s more important to Malbon this year as in addition to Day he will style Fred Couples and Sungjae Im.

"It's O.K. if you like to go birding or fishing or hunting or working out or skiing, and you also like playing golf,” Malbon says. “Prior to us, there haven’t been many brands that said it's O.K. to have multiple loves in your life, from your family to your hobbies to your sports. We’re giving people permission to be who they are and be proud of who they are on the golf course and off it.”

Couples, 66, will not be wearing bird prints. Sungjae, 28, will be. Such is the beauty and challenge of styling various age groups, backgrounds and passions.

Couples is quarter zips and solids. Sungjae is big logos and bold patterns. Day is somwhere in between.

“Not every piece we have is for everyone,” Malbon says. “But there’s a lot of depth to our brand and there are pieces for everyone.”

Jason Day Masters scripting. | Malbon

Freddie Couples Masters Scripting | Malbon

Sungjae Im Masters Scripting | Malbon

Migrating back to Augusta

Anthony Kim, the former PGA Tour wunderkid turned LIV redemption winner, recently joined Malbon as a brand ambassador, and took equity in the company rather than a salary. He wears Malbon off the course and Under Armour on it as part of his new role as a team member on the Four Aces. He did wear a pair of Malbon socks when he won in Australia earlier this year.

It's been 17 years since Kim recorded 11 birdies in the second round of the 2009 Masters, setting a tournament record for most birdies in a single round in the process. He was 23 years old.

Now 40 and sober after a long battle with substance abuse, could he be the next athlete Malbon scripts for the Masters?

“That is definitely his plan,” Malbon says. “He knows what he has to do to get there. If he keeps winning, inevitably he'll be back there.”

Much like the migratory birds of Augusta.

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