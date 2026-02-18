Genesis Invitational Preview: Field, Course, History, Tee Times, How to Watch

Riviera Country Club is back.

After the Los Angeles-area wildfires relocated the Genesis Invitational last year to Torrey Pines, the Tiger Woods-hosted event is back at its annual host course. The PGA Tour’s second signature event of the year will include a loaded 72-player field vying for part of a $20 million purse, with the winner collecting $4 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. It’s one of three signature events with a 36-hole cut, with the top 50 and ties, plus any player within 10 shots of the lead, advancing to the weekend.

From its field, course, history, tee times and how to watch, here’s what you need to know for the 2026 Genesis Invitational, which is celebrating its 100th edition.

Starry city, starry field

The stars are showing out in L.A.

The field will boast 14 of the top 15 players in the world, including all of the top 10. And 27 of the top 30.

There will be four past champions: Ludvig Åberg (2025), Hideki Matsuyama (2024), Max Homa (2021) and Adam Scott (2020, 2005/unofficial win).

Plus four sponsor exemptions: Tony Finau, Homa, Tom Kim and Scott.

Sahith Theegala received the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption, given to a player representing a minority background.

Returning to a classic Tour venue

The Genesis is back at Riviera, and excitement is abundant.

“It’s probably my favorite event of the year,” Theegala said.

Riviera is a 7,383-yard, par-71 with an average green size of 7,500 square feet (the largest on Tour this year so far), 37 acres of fairway, 90 acres of rough, zero water hazards and 58 bunkers, the least amount of any course this season.

Riviera Country Club from above.



Riviera is one of nine current Tour venues that has hosted an event for 50 or more years.

In 2024, the last time the Genesis was held at Riviera, it was the 19th most difficult course on Tour (out of 50), yielding a scoring average of 70.104 (.896 strokes under par).

That year, its hardest hole was the 479-yard, par-4 12th, playing .363 strokes over par, making it the 13th toughest hole on Tour (out of 900). Riviera’s least difficult hole, meanwhile, was the 503-yard, par-5 1st, with a scoring average of 4.233 as the Tour’s seventh easiest hole.

History: The first taste of Tiger

Thirty-six years ago, Greg McLaughlin, the former tournament director of the Nissan Los Angeles Open, wanted to make a bold statement.

In an effort to get as many eyes as possible on the event’s 1991 edition, he suggested giving an exemption to a local prodigy.

His name? Tiger Woods.

“There were a bunch of people saying, ‘Are you out of your mind?’” McLaughlin told GolfChannel.com in 2017. “It took a bit of a leap of faith.”

He was denied. But then, Woods, as a high school freshman, nearly open qualified into the tournament, shooting 5 under. So a year later, McLaughlin’s vision came to fruition.

Woods would tee it up at Riviera—at age 16.

“It was a life-changing moment for me,” Woods said 25 years later.

With a media circus on-site, Woods missed the cut, shooting 72-75 and finishing 17 strokes behind 36-hole leader Davis Love III.

Regardless, it might have set the foundation for Woods’s historic career.

“It was a learning experience. I learned I wasn't that good,” Woods said after missing the cut. “I learned I have a long way to go. I’m not competitive at this level. I am at the junior level, but not at the pro level. These guys are so much better.

“I didn't think I was ready for it, and it showed me that I’m not. I just have to grow up, that's all.”

Indeed he did, winning 82 times on the PGA Tour (tied for the most all-time) and 15 majors. Did McLaughlin see that coming?

Now, Woods hosts the tournament that gave him his first taste of the Tour that turned him into a cultural phenomenon; though, in 16 starts at Riviera, he’s never won there.

How to watch (all times EST)

Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

ESPN+ will also have coverage during each round.

First- and second-round tee times

Tee times for the first and second round of The Genesis Invitational pic.twitter.com/So6mF7nb5w — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 17, 2026

