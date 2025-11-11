Golf Channel Games Rosters Announced, Captained by Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler
The teams for the Optum Golf Channel Games are set.
Rory McIlroy's squad will include Shane Lowry, Haotong Li and Luke Donald, the European Ryder Cup captain.
Scottie Scheffler’s lineup will consist of his good friend Sam Burns, rising star Luke Clanton and 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.
The Golf Channel games will be a silly season, rapid-fire team golf competition on Golf Channel and USA Network in primetime on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Fla.
The games are comprised of a timed drive, chip and putt competition, a 14-club challenge, a timed shootout and a captain’s challenge. All eight players go head-to-head against each other.
These are the formats for each challenge:
- Timed Drive, Chip and Putt: Players compete solo in the three precision-based challenges–drive a total number of yards, chip within a certain proximity to the pin and hole a certain number of feet of putts as rapidly as possible.
- 14-Club Challenge: A player from each team will draw a club from a bag in a closest-to-the-pin contest from a designated distance. All 14 clubs will be used, seven shots will be awarded per player and a club can’t be used twice.
- Timed Shootout: A four-player alternate shot on three holes with teammates staged on the tee box, in the fairway and around the green. Then, they will try to finish with the best score in the least amount of time.
- Captains’ Challenge: Scheffler and McIlroy will hit from predetermined locations, including a 100-yard wedge, 50-yard pitch, bunker shot, a greenside shot, 50-foot putt and 10-foot putt. The lowest total distance from the hole for the combined shots will win.
McIlroy is playing this week in the DP World Tour finale while Scheffler has not played on the PGA Tour since winning the Procore Championship to start the Tour’s fall schedule.