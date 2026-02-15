Golf World Loved Seeing Anthony Kim’s Miraculous Comeback LIV Golf Win in Adelaide

After stepping away from golf over a decade ago, Anthony Kim accomplished what seemed to be impossible on Sunday by winning the LIV Golf Adelaide title—his first title of any sort since the 2010 Houston Open on the PGA Tour.

Kim came into Sunday’s final round five strokes back from the lead held by Spain’s Jon Rahm and fellow American Bryson DeChambeau. He shot a 63 to end up winning by three strokes.

The 40-year-old joined LIV Golf back in 2024. However, he failed to earn a point in LIV Golf’s individual structure and was relegated out of the league. He earned one of three spots last month at LIV Golf’s Promotions event.

Kim’s miraculous comeback story clearly inspired the golf world on Sunday, starting with Rahm himself.

“What he's doing is nothing short of remarkable,” Rahm said prior to the final round. “I really hope he can find the right person to tell his story, however form, movie, documentary series, book, whatever it is, because what he's doing is so impressive.”

DeChambeau also was one of the first people to congratulate Kim.

“Great job, man. What a f------ story,” he told Kim. “... Proud of you.”

Other golf stars posted excited reactions to Kim’s win on X, formerly known as Twitter, ranging from Chris Gotterup (who just won the Phoenix Open), Luke Donald and Billy Horschel.

AK!! — chris gotterup (@ChrisGotterup) February 15, 2026

Way to go AK!



Redemption stories always resonate. From being one of the most talented players in the world, to disappearing from the game, to putting in the work to get yourself back into the winner’s circle - that takes something special.



We all fail at times. Not everyone has… — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) February 15, 2026

Congrats @AnthonyKim_Golf on the victory! Impressive playing but it’s even more than that. It’s inspirational!!💪💪 — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) February 15, 2026

