Explaining How to Watch the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
The United States and Europe will compete in the 45th Ryder Cup this weekend at Bethpage Black on Long Island. The schedule of Ryder Cup events, which begin with Thursday's opening ceremony can be found here, but how can you actually watch the intercontinental golf matches?
Well, by turning on your TV, personal computing or mobile device, of course. The first two days of matches will be available to watch live on traditional television, cable, an app and through a streaming service. On Sunday you will need a subscription.
How can you watch the 2025 Ryder Cup?
In order to watch the entire event you'll need a comfy seat and access to the NBCUniversal networks. You can watch coverage on Golf Channel, USA, NBC, the NBA Sports App or with a Peacock subscription.
The Golf Channel will carry the opening ceremony on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..
On Friday morning you can watch the foursomes on television on USA. Breakfast at Bethpage will stream on Peacock, as will the featured matches. All the matches will be available to stream on the NBC Sports App.
Peacock will again air Breakfast at Bethpage on Saturday morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. followed by the featured matches. All foursomes and four-ball matches will air on NBC, as well as stream on Peacock and the NBC Sports App.
Breakfast at Bethpage will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, followed by match-play at noon. Sunday's matches will air on NBC as well as Peacock and the NBC Sports App.
How can I access Peacock and the NBC Sports App?
Peacock requires a subscription which you might still be paying for from previously watching the NFL's exclusive Peacock broadcasts like the icy Chiefs and Dolphins wild card game two seasons ago or the 2024 Eagles-Packers game in Brazil.
You need to have access to NBC through a cable provider in order to access all the live streaming content on the NBC Sports App. So keep all that in mind as you head into the weekend.