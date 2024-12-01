Ian Poulter Doesn't Want LIV Golf to Pay ‘Unjust’ Fines to DP World Tour
In an Interview with Sports Illustrated, LIV Golf's Ian Poulter said that LIV is indeed paying the fines for LIV players who've been reinstated to the DP World Tour.
When asked why Poulter hasn't had LIV pay his fines so that he would be reinstated as a DP World Tour member, Poulter said that he doesn't want anyone to pay the “unjust” fines.
“Is there a reason? I personally wouldn't pay because I felt it was unjust at the time to be fined a hundred thousand a week,” Poulter said. “Because it makes no sense to me at all. My stance has never changed. I played golf all over the world. I was never paying fines by Europe, for when I played outside of Europe on other tours around the world. So, my stance still today is exactly the same stance I had three years ago. I was never fined by Europe for playing many, many, many tournaments on other tours. I still feel the same way. Today I haven't backtracked. I haven't changed my opinion.”
Poulter added that he wouldn't ask LIV to pay fines that believes shouldn't have accrued to begin with.
“I still stand with the first words that I think it's not right. It's very unjustifiable. And if I personally wouldn't pay the fines myself. why would I certainly put my business partner in that position to pay 2.4 million dollars towards a Ryder Cup that I'm actually not going to play in?” he said.
Poulter and the rest of his LIV Golf Majesticks team are releasing an “Inside The Ropes” docu-series on Netflix this week.