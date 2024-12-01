SI

Ian Poulter Doesn't Want LIV Golf to Pay ‘Unjust’ Fines to DP World Tour

LIV Golf is footing the bill for some of its members, but Ian Poulter won't ask his league to pay his fines.

Matt Vincenzi

Ian Poulter has strong opinions about fines levied against his fellow LIV golfers by the DP World Tour.
Ian Poulter has strong opinions about fines levied against his fellow LIV golfers by the DP World Tour. / Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

In an Interview with Sports Illustrated, LIV Golf's Ian Poulter said that LIV is indeed paying the fines for LIV players who've been reinstated to the DP World Tour.

When asked why Poulter hasn't had LIV pay his fines so that he would be reinstated as a DP World Tour member, Poulter said that he doesn't want anyone to pay the “unjust” fines.

“Is there a reason? I personally wouldn't pay because I felt it was unjust at the time to be fined a hundred thousand a week,” Poulter said. “Because it makes no sense to me at all. My stance has never changed. I played golf all over the world. I was never paying fines by Europe, for when I played outside of Europe on other tours around the world. So, my stance still today is exactly the same stance I had three years ago. I was never fined by Europe for playing many, many, many tournaments on other tours. I still feel the same way. Today I haven't backtracked. I haven't changed my opinion.”

Poulter added that he wouldn't ask LIV to pay fines that believes shouldn't have accrued to begin with.

“I still stand with the first words that I think it's not right. It's very unjustifiable. And if I personally wouldn't pay the fines myself. why would I certainly put my business partner in that position to pay 2.4 million dollars towards a Ryder Cup that I'm actually not going to play in?” he said.

Poulter and the rest of his LIV Golf Majesticks team are releasing an “Inside The Ropes” docu-series on Netflix this week.

Published
Matt Vincenzi
MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is an SI contributor covering golf. Before joining SI, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

Home/Golf