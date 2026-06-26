American Century Celebrity Golf Defending Champion Gears Up For Repeat

The Dan Evans Show: Joe Pavelski explains why hockey players are so good at golf

Joe Pavelski is one of the most accomplished American hockey players of all time, but recently, it’s been what he does across the border in Nevada at the American Century Championship that has earned plenty of buzz.

Pavelski had been knocking on the door at this golf tournament for years. He had lost in the playoffs, finished in third place, and came close several times without quite getting over the hump. That was until last year.

Last season, Pavelski finally raised the trophy in Tahoe, marking his first American Century Championship victory. Now, he’s coming back for more in 2026.

In a tournament filled with athletes from all different sports, Pavelski admits that he believes hockey produces the best golfers.

He points out that the transition is fairly seamless because the striking motion of a golf club is similar to that of a hockey stick on the ice. While plenty of football and basketball players make smooth transitions to golf, hockey seems to be the sport where it comes most naturally.

And as much as he loved his time in the NHL, Pavelski has a lot of love for the Tahoe tournament.

He describes the 16th and 17th holes as long waits but worth it for the beauty of the setting and the energy from the fans. The 17th at Edgewood is right on the water, where fans gather all day to watch the tournament.

But according to Pavelski, the players can feel it the hole before. The 16th is a par 5 that, when paired with 17, can create a long wait for players. The Sharks legend says you can feel and hear the energy from 17 while walking down the 16th fairway, building anticipation before they even arrive.

For a retired pro athlete, there is no better experience than competing again in a beautiful location. And for fans, the American Century Championship remains a must-see event, built around great golf, big names and one of the sport's best atmospheres.