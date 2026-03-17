John Daly Has New Masters Meet-and-Greet Spot After Hooters Demolition

Augusta’s Hooters may be gone, but fans still have a chance to hang with John Daly during Masters week.

According to the Augusta Chronicle, the two-time major champion will be at the Topgolf just down the road from Augusta National Golf Club, meeting and greeting customers and possibly gripping and ripping a few shots (perhaps both on the range and at the bar).

Daly is scheduled to be there from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 9 and 10, coinciding with the first two rounds of the Masters.

For years, Daly camped out at the Hooters in Augusta, Ga., selling merchandise and interacting with fans, but the restaurant closed and was demolished last year, causing Daly to find a new Masters week home. WRDW Channel 12 in Augusta reported in January that the Top Dawg Tavern will also host the 59-year-old during the year’s first major.

Daly last played the Masters in 2006 and has visited Augusta most years since 1997.

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