LIV Golf Cuts Key Streaming Feature Amid Growing Financial Concerns

One of the innovative features that has been part of the LIV Golf broadcast for the past two years has been dropped at this week’s event in South Korea, part of what a spokesman told Sports Business Journal was a “strategic decision” as the league assesses its future.

Called “Any Shot, Any Time,” the feature on the live stream of the broadcast allowed subscribers to have access to group and team streams. The cost for the season was $59.99 and LIV said it would be working on a refund for customers.

Not even the Masters shows every shot of every player live on its app. It offers the ability to go back and watch every shot after a period of time has passed. The PGA Tour does show every shot at its annual Players Championship.

A company called Mobii was providing the “No Shot” technology to LIV Golf and a source told Sports Illustrated that the company has not been paid for months. It is unclear if Mobii then decided to discontinue its business relationship with LIV.

But the service will not be available for the rest of the season, which includes five more events after this week’s LIV Golf South Korea tournament, which began on Thursday. The league goes to Spain next month but had its June tournament in New Orleans scrapped in the wake of its financial issues.

The LIV Golf League, now in its fifth season, is enduring a tumultuous time after the announcement last month that its main benefactor, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, would be pulling its funding following this season.

The PIF, Saudia Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has spent some $5 billion on the endeavor and while it pledged funding for the rest of this year, it is unclear if it is doing so to the levels it did previously.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil has vowed to try and forge on by analyzing all aspects of the business—which could mean reductions in tournaments and prize funds—while seeking investment from companies interested in the league or in its franchises.

Bryson DeChambeau was tied for the first round lead in South Korea along with Charles Howell III and Scott Vincent after shooting 66 at Asiad Country Club.

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