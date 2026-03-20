LIV Golf South Africa Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
LIV Golf has bounced over to South Africa this week for another full-field event with a $30 million payout. The individual winner will collect $4 million, while $10 million from the purse is set aside for the team competition.
This is LIV’s first event in Africa, and it’s being staged at the Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg. It’s a hit locally, as LIV’s Guards team is comprised entirely of players from the host country: Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel.
Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm headline the field. It’s also Phil Mickelson’s second LIV event of the season, following a T19 in his 2026 debut last week in Singapore. DeChambeau is fresh off a playoff win over Richard T. Lee at that Singapore event.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 LIV Golf South Africa event. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2026 LIV Golf South Africa Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $450,000
10: $415,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $147,500
36: $145,000
37: $142,500
38: $140,000
39: $137,500
40: $135,000
41: $132,500
42: $130,000
43: $129,000
44: $128,000
45: $127,000
46: $126,000
47: $50,000
48: $50,000
49: $50,000
50: $50,000
51: $50,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
55: $50,000
56: $50,000
57: $50,000
LIV Golf South Africa Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $900,000
4: $700,000
5: $650,000
6: $600,000
7: $550,000
8: $500,000
9: $450,000
10 $400,000
11: $300,000
12: $250,000
13: $200,000
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.