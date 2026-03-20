LIV Golf South Africa Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

LIV Golf has bounced over to South Africa this week for another full-field event with a $30 million payout. The individual winner will collect $4 million, while $10 million from the purse is set aside for the team competition.

This is LIV’s first event in Africa, and it’s being staged at the Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg. It’s a hit locally, as LIV’s Guards team is comprised entirely of players from the host country: Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel.

Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm headline the field. It’s also Phil Mickelson’s second LIV event of the season, following a T19 in his 2026 debut last week in Singapore. DeChambeau is fresh off a playoff win over Richard T. Lee at that Singapore event.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 LIV Golf South Africa event. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2026 LIV Golf South Africa Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $450,000

10: $415,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $147,500

36: $145,000

37: $142,500

38: $140,000

39: $137,500

40: $135,000

41: $132,500

42: $130,000

43: $129,000

44: $128,000

45: $127,000

46: $126,000

47: $50,000

48: $50,000

49: $50,000

50: $50,000

51: $50,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

55: $50,000

56: $50,000

57: $50,000

LIV Golf South Africa Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $900,000

4: $700,000

5: $650,000

6: $600,000

7: $550,000

8: $500,000

9: $450,000

10 $400,000

11: $300,000

12: $250,000

13: $200,000