LIV Golf Is About to Take Another Bad Turn, According to One Player in the Know

LIV Golf is back in action this week for the first time in almost two months, but if you’re thinking there are good vibes within the struggling league, you’d be so incredibly wrong.

This week has been a rough one for the relatively young golf league. Jon Rahm declined to say for sure if he would be playing in it next year. A couple of past-their-prime team captains talked about how they’re trying to help bring in new investors but don’t know much about what’s coming next. And the league got surprised by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, who teamed up to take the Asian Tour away from LIV Golf.

Then on Wednesday, things took an even more bleak turn when Martin Kaymer, who is the captain of the Cleeks, told Ben Parsons of Today’s Golfer that the team championship event that’s slated to take place in Michigan in late August probably isn’t going to happen.

“I know that Indianapolis most likely is happening,” Kaymer said of a tournament that is set to take place a week before the scheduled Michigan tournament. “There was a conversation yesterday. Michigan, highly unlikely. So basically, what we already knew. That’s why I think it became a captains’ meeting and not a players’ meeting, because they couldn’t give us much more than we had before.”

Kaymer gave the team championship event in Michigan a 5% chance of being played.

“Of course, we are disappointed,” Kaymer told Today’s Golfer. “I heard yesterday, actually, on the Golf Channel that there were talks that Indianapolis could become a team event instead of Michigan. That we don’t know. I think that would be a shame that we get reduced even more individual tournaments.

“On the other hand, how do you want to have a team winning the whole season if you don’t have a team event? We need to be honest. The whole season was a bit of a … there was so much happening. Yeah. Canceled New Orleans. Canceled most likely the last event. So I think it’s important to just finish the season and hopefully we’ll have a plan for 2027.”

Right now it’s feeling like there isn’t a plan. LIV Golf executives met with the team captains this week before the start of the tournament in England and it’s safe to say there wasn’t a lot to report. The league desperately needs to raise a ton of money with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia pulling out its endless supply of cash at the end of the season. If they can’t, this whole thing could come to an abrupt, but also predictable, end.

Lee Westwood, a co-captain of team Majestics, didn’t seem to be all that confident after that meeting.

“We’ve been informed of a lot of what’s going on,” Westwood staid earlier this week. “Obviously there’s some stuff still in the works. There’s a process going on and maybe nobody knows how that’s going to turn out just to this very moment so there’s nothing really to relay on about that. But yeah, I don’t feel like I’m being kept in the dark. It’s very transparent.”

LIV Golf currently has three more events—New York, Indianapolis, and Michigan—on the schedule after this week’s tournament in England. Fans of the league better get their fill now, because it’s feeling like the end of the road is quickly approaching.

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