A LIV Golfer’s Staggering Suspension May Be a Clue to Brooks Koepka’s Future
Brooks Koepka’s return to competitive golf—when and where—will understandably be among the early-2026 storylines in professional golf.
The five-time major champion who last month announced an “amicable” split with the LIV Golf League has so far remained mum about his intentions for 2026, which could be as simple as playing only the major championships.
While that is certainly possible, it also seems unlikely. Koepka is going to want to play at least a little beyond that, right? Perhaps the DP World Tour offers a landing spot, and if he doesn’t rejoin that Tour, he could accept sponsor invites.
Most speculation centers on a return to the PGA Tour, and there’s been an erroneous narrative put forth that Koepka is subject to a one-year ban from the time he played his last LIV Golf event, which was in August.
While that is possible, Koepka’s “punishment” is not that definitive.
The issue stems from the Tour’s one-year ban levied against players who never had PGA Tour status, the best example being Englishman Laurie Canter, who after playing for LIV Golf competed at the 2025 Players Championship. Others who competed in LIV Golf events, and those who are competing in this week’s Promotions event in Florida, were made aware that they could not compete in any PGA Tour-sanctioned event—including Monday qualifiers and Q-Schools—for a minimum of a year.
That has led to an assumption that a one-year ban applies to all players, which is apparently not the case. The difference? Those who had PGA Tour status before playing LIV events.
“There’s really no clarity on that,” said three-time PGA Tour winner Hudson Swafford, who played for LIV Golf from 2022–24. “The PGA Tour can really do whatever they want. I do think they will do some picking and choosing going forward.”
Swafford, 38, knows a little bit about it. He has sought clarification on his own situation and been told he is ineligible to compete again until 2027—even though his last event for LIV Golf was in August 2024.
Hudson Swafford details his long PGA Tour suspension
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Swafford—who has battled numerous injuries and missed most of the 2023 season before being relegated following the 2024 season—said he was told he was receiving a one-year ban dating to 2022 for each of the five events he played that year for LIV Golf that conflicted with regular PGA Tour events for which he was eligible before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
(By that guideline, Koepka would be eligible in 2026 because he, too, began playing LIV Golf in 2022 but played one less event than Swafford.)
That five-year ban, he said, lasts into next year. The PGA Tour does not comment on disciplinary matters.
“I am suspended until 2027,” he said. “I can re-enroll as a member but obviously the [proposed] shrinking of the PGA Tour schedule, closing it out to more members—and I totally understand it—it’s going to be hard playing out of the past champions [category]. But I get it, it’s a new PGA Tour, for-profit entity and we’ve been trying to get an offseason for a long time. Something has to give and so the uncertainty is tough.”
Swafford has been working in a real estate venture and says his game is not in a place to be competitive now. He plans to work on it and will consider returning next year, knowing his status will be limited. He believes he would not even be able to attend the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament until the fall of next year.
As for Koepka, Swafford said he believes his situation could be treated differently although he doesn’t discount the idea that he sits out the entire year—with 2027 being the benchmark “for anyone to come back if they are eligible.”
Did suing the PGA Tour hurt Swafford? He’s not sure
Asked if he believes his lawsuit against the PGA Tour in 2022—along with Talor Gooch and Matt Jones, he sought a restraining order that would have allowed him to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs for which he was otherwise eligible—might have had an impact on his penalties, Swafford said he doesn’t discount it but was not told that.
“We filed a temporary restraining order; I wasn’t suing the Tour for monetary purposes,” he said. “I had to file to try and legally play in the playoffs. Once that got denied, I dropped out of the lawsuit. I was never trying to cause harm to the PGA Tour. I backed out completely. I’m sure there is something there that maybe they added time but I don’t know.
“Maybe it was just they saw that there are certain people’s contracts like Brooks or Bryson [DeChambeau] or a handful of guys who they would love to have back and maybe that was their hard stop.”
The Tour has acknowledged that Koepka would first have to reapply for membership, at which point the PGA Tour Policy Board and the Future Competitions Committee will likely get involved. How the PGA Tour responds publicly will be eagerly awaited.
As for Swafford, he’s unclear as to his golf future. He was on his way to meeting with his instructor before being interviewed, although he doesn’t expect to attempt any competitive golf for months. “My game isn’t ready,” he said. “But I won’t close the door on pro golf opportunities.”
Swafford is as curious as many as to how all of it will play out. He made the move to LIV, dealt with considerable blowback, and played injured for much of his time.
“It was tough. I definitely lost some friendships and some friendships changed for sure,” he said of his 2022 decision. “Some people I’m still not very close with. But time heals. Some guys I’ve rekindled relationships and I really don’t think there is any backlash now. Everyone has moved on. Players play where they want to play and make decisions in their best interest. And especially when you see how much money the PGA Tour is playing for now.”