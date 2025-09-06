One-of-a-Kind LPGA Tournament Has Been Dropped for 2026
New LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler is starting to sort out the 2026 LPGA schedule.
There will be at least one omission, though: the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.
According to Golfweek, Kessler released a first look at next season’s slate of events during his first players's meeting at last week’s FM Championship, and where Match Play would normally be in April, the schedule read “West Coast prospect.”
The tournament’s inception was in 2021 as the Bank of Hope Match Play before T-Mobile took over the title sponsorship in 2024, with MGM also serving as a presenting sponsor.
After the LPGA secured a new sponsor in Fortinet for one of its marquee events, the Founders Cup, it has now lost T-Mobile. However, Kessler believes the company will continue to support the LPGA.
“T-Mobile continues to be a robust supporter of women's golf,” said Amy Azzi, vice president OF sponsorships at T-Mobile, in a statement to Golfweek. “Through our partnership with PGA of America, we’ll continue to spearhead innovation around the biggest moments in the sport like the KPMG Women's Championship by leveraging 5G-powered solutions to enhance experiences for players, viewers and event attendees. We’re also continuing to partner with world-class LPGA talent like Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.”
With the T-Mobile Match Play dissolving, there are now no professional golf tournaments in Las Vegas for the first time since 1982, as the PGA Tour’s stop in Sin City was dropped for 2025. There are also no Match Play tournaments. The men’s tour disbanded the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, after 2023.