Major Winners, Longshots and a Lot of Scottie: 2024 Golf Betting Year in Review
The 2024 PGA Tour season is in the books.
There were plenty of storylines from this year's professional golf action. Scottie Scheffler racked up nine total wins, Xander Schauffele won his first career major and then quickly followed it up with a second, and Bryson DeChambeau grabbed his second U.S. Open while Rory McIlroy allowed another major to slip through his grasp.
But what about the from a betting perspective? Betting on the sport has gained popularity in recent years and there were some big wins (and losses) throughout the season. I'm going to recap what some of those were, including how the SI team did with their picks across the four majors.
SI Golf Betting Results from 2024 Major Championships
It was a solid year for SI golf betting expert Iain MacMillan at the majors, with him correctly picking Xander Schauffele at +1400 odds to win the PGA Championship as well as hitting prop bets on Xander Schauffele to shoot a Bogey-Free Round 1 at +1000 at the PGA Championship, Corey Conners to be the Top Canadian (+240) at the PGA Championship and Sergio Garcia to be the Top Spanish Golfer (+330) at the U.S. Open.
MacMillan and SI Golf’s Jeff Ritter highlighted Bryson DeChambeau (+1800) ahead of the U.S. Open in the SI Bettors Roundtable, though no one was on Schauffele at the British Open.
VP of Betting Content Brian Giuffra hit Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters at +450 odds. He and Bob Harig also had a near miss with Justin Rose (+6500) at the Open Championship.
The Open Championship was by far our worst-performing major with no one getting the outright and all our pretournament prop bets also missing.
Notable 2024 PGA Tour Betting Results
Biggest Favorite to Win: Scottie Scheffler (+225) at Hero World Challenge
The final PGA Tour event of the 2024 calendar year also yielded the most chalky outright winner. Scheffler captured his ninth win of the season at just +225 odds at the unofficial 20-man Hero World Challenge. As you may expect, he was also the second and third chalkiest winner in 2024. He was listed at +400 to win both the Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship, which he did. As an added bonus, he was the 4-1 favorite to win the Olympic gold as well.
He was also +120 to win the Tour Championship, but considering he had a lead on the rest of the field with the handicap system, I'm not going to count it.
Biggest Longshot to Win: Grayson Murray (400-1) at Sony Open
Celebrating this year's biggest long-shot winner is a bittersweet moment. The late Grayson Murray captured the win at the second event of the year, the Sony Open. It was his second PGA Tour win, doing so as an astonishing 400-1 long shot. He defeated Byeong-Hun An and Keegan Bradley in a playoff.
Pre-Tournament Odds for Major Winners
2024 Men's Majors Betting Results
- Masters: Scottie Scheffler +500
- PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele +1400
- U.S. Open: Bryson DeChambeau +2000
- British Open: Xander Schauffele +1200
2024 Women's Majors Betting Results
- Chevron Championship: Nelly Korda +500
- U.S. Women's Open: Yuka Saso +5000
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Amy Yang +4000
- Amundi Evian Championship: Ayaka Furue +2000
- AIG Women's Open: Lydia Ko +2500
Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda unsurprisingly share the honor of having the shortest odds amongst major winners this year. Scheffler won the Masters at 5-1 and Korda won the Chevron Championship at the same odds.
Yuka Saso's win at the U.S. Women's Open gets the honor of being the biggest longshot winner at a 2024 major at 50-1 odds.
