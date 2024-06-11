2024 U.S. Open Prop Bets: Sergio Garcia Is Enticing Pick to Finish as Top Spaniard
It's U.S. Open week, and the best golfers in the world will soon tee it up at Pinehurst No. 2 for the third men's major of the year.
I broke down everything you need to know in my full betting preview, but now it's time to talk prop bets. Even if you aren't a hardcore bettor, you're going to want to get in on the action as much as possible when it's a major tournament like this one.
I have three prop bets that I'm zeroed in on for the U.S. Open. Let's dive into them.
U.S. Open Prop Bets
- Sergio Garcia Top Spanish Golfer (+330)
- "Big Guns" (+150) vs. The Field
- Tom McKibbin Top Debutant (+1200)
Sergio Garcia Top Spanish Golfer (+330)
If you want to fade Jon Rahm this week because of his injury, this is an intriguing way to do it. There are only four Spaniards in the field this week. Along with Rahm, there's Sergio Garcia, David Puig, and Eugenio Chacarra, all of whom play for LIV Golf.
If Rahm's injury hurts his performance, Garcia is the next man up. He's coming off a solid solo fifth finish at LIV Houston and a T14 at LIV Singapore before that. He also played well during the qualifiers, playing well enough to earn a spot in the field this week.
At +330, this is going to be a great bet if Rahm's injury continues to cause issues.
"Big Guns" (+150) vs. The Field
DraftKings has the "Big Guns" this week as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy. Therefore, this bet is on one of those three golfers winning the event at +150. With Scheffler already around +300, we're getting the two next best golfers in the field for only half the odds. I would much rather place this bet than wager on Scheffler alone.
If there are two golfers in the field this week who have the firepower to take on Scheffler's when he's at his best, it's Schauffele and McIlroy.
This wager is also a great insurance bet if you want to sprinkle on a few long shots to win this week as well.
Tom McKibbin Top Debutant (+1200)
There aren't a ton of big names who are making their U.S. Open debut this week. Ludvig Aberg is the most notable and is a significant favorite at +140 odds to finish as the low debutant.
I'm going to go a different route and bet the golfer who's third on the odds list, Tom McKibbin. He has been on fire on the DP World Tour of late, finishing T7, T23, and T8 in his last three starts. He has also finished outside the top 25 just once in 10 starts in 2024.
He may not be a name you recognize, but don't be surprised if he makes some noise at Pinehurst.
