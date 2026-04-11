2026 Masters Cut: Bryson DeChambeau Among Notables to Miss Cut at Augusta

AUGUSTA — Bryson DeChambeau entered this 90th Masters feeling pretty confident. He’d won his two most recent events on LIV Golf, and was in the final group at last year’s Masters alongside eventual winner Rory McIlroy. If DeChambeau had broken through for his first green jacket this week, it would have hardly been a surprise.

Instead, his Masters was shocking: he failed to make the weekend.

Augusta’s cut landed at 4 over par, and 54 of the field’s 91 participants will continue on Saturday and Sunday. DeChambeau will not be one of them.

He had a shaky opening round but was still holding it together until the 11th hole on Thursday, when he took three swipes to extract his ball from a greenside bunker. That triple bogey essentially ended his hopes of a green jacket, and his battle to play the weekend was on.

The suspense lasted all the way to his 36th and final hole. He stood on the 18th tee on Friday one shot inside the cut, and sent his tee shot into the right-side trees. He punched out into the front-left bunker … and that’s where his bunker play ended his week. He took two swings to get out and eventually two-putted from the front of the green for a triple-bogey 7.

DeChambeau’s MC is the most surprising this week at Augusta National, but of course he is hardly alone in heading out early. Here are some other notable players to miss the cut.

More Notable Players to Miss the Cut at the 2026 Masters

Robert MacIntyre: Most players go home quietly after two disappointing rounds at Augusta. MacIntyre … did not. On Thursday he made an obscene gesture after a rinsing his approach on 15, and added a couple other profanities picked up by the on-course microphones. He shot a 1-under 71 on Friday and missed the cut by three shots.

Min Woo Lee: The 27-year-old made his fifth Masters start this week and appeared to enter in good form, as earlier this year he was runner-up at Pebble Beach and T6 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. But he was never in it this week, shooting 78–77.

J.J. Spaun: The reigning U.S. Open champion’s steady tee-to-green game would seem to be a good fit for Augusta. But his third Masters appearance ended early after rounds of 74–75.

Akshay Bhatia: Like Spaun, this was Bhatia’s third Masters. And like Spaun, it ended early. But Bhatia gave himself a shot with a birdie on 17 Friday afternoon, only to double 18 when a par would’ve gotten him to the weekend. He finished 73–77.

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