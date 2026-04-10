Robert MacIntyre Makes Obscene Gesture in Dreadful First Round at Masters

AUGUSTA — Golf etiquette is expected—actually, demanded—at Augusta National Golf Club.

Robert MacIntyre defied those orders Thursday at the Masters.

The 29-year-old Scot gave the middle finger after splashing his second shot on the par-5 15th en route to a quadruple-bogey 9. He would ultimately card an 8-over 80 in the first round.

Augusta National, playing perhaps firmer and faster than recent years , has was a challenge for players on Day 1. Especially MacIntyre.

On No. 15, his drive landed in the fairway, but his second shot, with 220 yards to the hole, fell in the water before the green. After that, he hit in the water again. And when he finally landed a dry shot, it rolled off the back of the green.

Following his round, an abundance of British media awaited MacIntyre, hoping to hear the explanation for his mishaps. However, the world No. 8 declined to speak to the press.

It’s been a frustrating few days for MacIntyre. Last week, he held the 54-hole lead at the Valero Texas Open but finished runner-up , failing to force a playoff when he hooked his second shot on the 72nd hole.

Of course, Augusta National enforces a strict code of conduct, which flipping the bird likely defies. And it’s possible MacIntyre could face disciplinary action from the club.

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