CBS Somehow Didn’t Show One Golfer’s Hilariously Bad Hole Sunday at the Masters

Rory McIlroy won the 2026 Masters in thrilling fashion, edging Scottie Scheffler by one shot. With the victory McIlroy became just the fourth player in Masters history to win it in back-to-back years. He hit some huge shots down the stretch to secure the green jacket, including a brilliant tee shot on the par-3 12th hole that golf fans won’t soon forget.

And while McIlory was the story Sunday at Augusta, there was another golfer in one of the final groups that had a hole to remember, but for all the wrong reasons.

In case you missed it, because CBS somehow didn’t show any of it on the broadcast, Haotong Li made an absolute mess of the par-5 13th hole that ended with him writing down a 10 on his scorecard. The only mention of it on the broadcast was when a CBS on-course reporter said Scheffler had to wait a while on the green because Li had putted his ball into the water. He putted it into the water and we didn’t get to see it? Come on, CBS!

That’s right, there was a 10 on a hole by one of the best players in the world on Sunday at the Masters. Li was playing alongside Scheffler, who was trying to make a run late in his round and had to try to ignore Li’s struggles on the legendary hole.

So how did Li end up getting that 10? Let’s take a look.

Things started O.K. for Li on the 13th hole as he hit his tee shot in the fairway. After that, everything went wrong for the 30-year-old who qualified for the Masters with his fourth place finish at last year’s British Open.

Li’s second shot bounced into the woods on the left side of the hole. He was able to find it and took a wack at it but didn’t move it very far. His fourth shot was similar to his third as he stayed in the woods.

If you were curious what happened to Haotong Li, here's where he played his fifth shot on 13.



Went triple, quintuple bogey on 12 and 13 to drop from seven under to one over. pic.twitter.com/sFB00A7zim — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) April 12, 2026

He then hit his fifth shot to the back of the green... and this was where things got even worse for him. Li took out his putter and just tried to get the ball anywhere on the green but then could only watch as it rolled all the way off the green and into the water.

He took a drop for his seventh shot, putted his eighth shot on the green and then needed two more putts to finally get the ball in the hole to complete his mind-boggling, and costly, 10.

Golf is hard.



Haotong Li makes a quintuple bogey 10 on the par-5 13th to move from T10 to T38. pic.twitter.com/XPD0W2q4Jb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 12, 2026

You can see most of those shots on the Masters website, however there isn’t video for a few of them.

What Li did after that hole was even more impressive

Li, who had a triple bogey on 12 and that 10 on 13, then made his way over to the par-4 14th hole and made birdie, because of course he did.

He then made pars on 15 and 16 before making a bogey on 17 and a par on 18 to finish with an 8-over 80. He finished the tournament with a score of 1-over, which put him in a tie for 38th place. Li still will take home $101,250 for his finish at the Masters but if he had just parred the 13th hole he could have finished in a tie for 18th which would have got him $315,000.

Li had a funny reaction to his 10 after his round

Li is known as being one of the funniest players in professional golf and he showed that off on Instagram after Sunday’s round, sharing a meme about his adventures on the 13th hole.

Haotong Li posted the @ArtButSports photo on his Instagram shortly after finishing his round today 💀 pic.twitter.com/mncZbpX6Mk — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) April 12, 2026

Well played, Haotong Li, well played. Well, except for that 13th hole.

More Masters from Sports Illustrated