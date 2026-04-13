Justin Rose Suffers Another Crushing Masters Disappointment

AUGUSTA — The tournament was all but over for him at this point, a final walk up the hill at the 18th hole to the sound of loud, boisterous applause greeting him as he headed for the green and the completion of his 21st Masters appearance.

Like the others, Justin Rose was not going to win this time, another close call and a bittersweet ending.

“It’s more sympathy than anything,” Rose noted of the reception he received. “It was nice. Felt like the crowd was amazing to me all week long. They pulled for me all week long. I felt their encouragement and support. At the end it kind of goes a little flat ... but it was still nonetheless very beautiful.

“But, yeah, another little stinger.”

No doubt.

Last year, Rose, 45, made 10 birdies in a final-round 66 to get into a playoff with Rory McIlroy, where he fell in sudden-death when McIlroy made a birdie on the first playoff hole. Rose became one of nine players to finish runner-up at least three times in Masters history.

On Sunday, Rose surged into the lead with a five-birdie first nine, and he had a two-shot advantage through 10 holes and was three clear of eventual-winner McIlroy.

Amen Corner turned into his demise.

The holes that are farthest from the clubhouse and often such a pivotal point in any Masters round proved difficult for Rose. He played the 11th, 12th and 13th holes in 2 over par while McIlroy played them in 2 under par.

That difference proved pivotal when Rose ended up two shots back of McIlroy and in a four-way tie for third place with Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley and Cam Young. Scottie Scheffler finished second.

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“Just a chance that got away, obviously,” said Rose, who won the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion. “I was by no means kind of free and clear and was nowhere kind of close to having the job done, but I was right in position. You know, Amen Corner, without really hitting a bad shot but just not a good shot, not committed enough on maybe 11 shot specifically, it was kind of like two saves.”

Rose missed the green at the par-4 11th to the right and then left his pitch 15 feet short, missing the par putt.

At the par-3 12th, Rose’s approach went just over the green, 35 feet away, and his shot from there came up well short. He again bogeyed.

And when he went for the green at the par-5 13th, hitting a beautiful iron over the flagstick, he had 30 feet for eagle but saw his attempt run 8 feet past. He missed the comeback birdie attempt, a killer three-putt that dropped him out of the lead as McIlroy had rallied behind him.

“I was really in control,” he said. “First 10 holes I felt like I was. And the mentality was to run through the finish line, not just try and get it done. I was playing great, but just momentum shifted for me around the Amen Corner.”

The 13th hole was an opportunity to get back into the game, especially after a strong tee shot.

“Kind of hit the premium shot in there, and thought I was going to have a great eagle chance,” Rose said. “I talked myself into having too much of a good eagle look. That green is a bit of a funny one. I feel like I was quite straight down the line and maybe got too—obviously clearly too aggressive with it. Just maybe off the back of two bogeys that was the one moment where 4 there really settles things down and gets me right back in it.

“It was kind of like a continuation of a lot momentum, I felt. So, yeah, that three-putt ... that was untimely for sure.”

Rose got a birdie putt to drop at the 15th to get back to 11 under par and some hope, but a bogey at the 17th crushed his chances.

Justin Rose birdies No. 15 and is two off the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ntK4Cw6isJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2026

“I feel like if there was anyone that is deserving of a green jacket this would be it, probably would be Rosey,” said fellow Englishman and Ryder Cup teammate Hatton, whose 66 jumped him into a tie for third. “But, again, incredible player and I imagine one day he’ll slip on a green jacket.”

For that to happen, Rose will have to match Jack Nicklaus at age 46 as the oldest Masters champion.

He was attempting to become just the fifth player to win a major after losing it the year prior in a playoff. John McDermott (1911 U.S. Open), Bobby Jones (1926 and 1929 U.S. Opens), Gary Brewer (1967 Masters) and Jack Nicklaus (1972 U.S. Open) were the others.

Rose has played nicely over the past few years, contending at the 2024 British Open, won by Xander Schauffele, and winning three times in the past three years, including this year’s Farmers Insurance Open. He’s also been a strong performer for Europe in the Ryder Cup.

But these major opportunities are so rare.

As tough as it was last year for him to lose to McIlroy in a playoff, this one was equally if not more difficult.

“I feel like with a sudden-death loss you kind of know you got to the house,” Rose said. “You’ve done everything it took to win. Then it comes down to flick of a coin at times.

“Whereas today I felt like, there was an opportunity to do better, so obviously that is frustrating for sure.”

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