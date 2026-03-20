Masters to Debut New Concession Stand Item For Those With a Sweet Tooth
A new item is coming to concession stands at the Masters this year.
As first reported by Tee Times, patrons at Augusta National Golf Club can soon fulfill their sweet tooth with the "Masters Candy Bar" (that’s literally what it’s called).
The result of a partnership with the Atlanta-based artisan chocolate factory Bitzel's, the treat is a dark-milk chocolate blend with caramel, rice crisps and a hazelnut crunch.
It’s officially listed on the Masters’ concession stand list, along with its allergens: tree nuts, wheat, soy and milk. It’s vegetarian, though, not vegan.
This is the second consecutive year that the Masters have rolled out a new food item for purchase. Last year, it was the savory tomato pie.
And, of course, any concession item won’t cost much, as Augusta National is famous for its inexpensive food prices.
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Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.