Masters to Debut New Concession Stand Item For Those With a Sweet Tooth

A new item is coming to concession stands at the Masters this year.

As first reported by Tee Times, patrons at Augusta National Golf Club can soon fulfill their sweet tooth with the "Masters Candy Bar" (that’s literally what it’s called).

The result of a partnership with the Atlanta-based artisan chocolate factory Bitzel's, the treat is a dark-milk chocolate blend with caramel, rice crisps and a hazelnut crunch.

⛳️ 🍫 #NEW: While last year’s addition to #TheMasters menu was met with mixed feedback (tomato pie), 2026’s will surely be a hit.



ANGC has partnered with Bitzel’s, an artisan chocolate factory near Atlanta to produce the official “Masters Candy Bar” which debuts this year! pic.twitter.com/KeKjupxgRS — Tee Times (@TeeTimesPub) March 18, 2026

It’s officially listed on the Masters’ concession stand list, along with its allergens: tree nuts, wheat, soy and milk. It’s vegetarian, though, not vegan.

This is the second consecutive year that the Masters have rolled out a new food item for purchase. Last year, it was the savory tomato pie.

And, of course, any concession item won’t cost much, as Augusta National is famous for its inexpensive food prices.

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